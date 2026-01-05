Former Cristiano Ronaldo teammate Rio Ferdinand heaps praise on Al Nassr’s star signing

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed one of the strongest starts of his career in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season with Al Nassr, as the club looks to end a trophy drought that has stretched several years. Amid the team’s impressive form, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand highlighted the impact of one of Al Nassr’s newest star signings, offering high praise for his influence.

Al Nassr underwent a major transformation during the summer of 2025, with changes at board level, the appointment of Jorge Jesus as head coach, and the arrival of several high-profile signings. However, according to Ferdinand, a former teammate of Ronaldo at Manchester United, one addition has stood out above the rest.

Speaking to Thamaniyah Sports, Ferdinand singled out one player in particular: “A big signing has been Joao Felix, this guy, I love him, he just didn’t find a home yet in Europe and now it seems like he has found a home here, it looks like he’s loved, they respect him, they appreciate him.“

After struggling to fully establish himself in Europe, Al Nassr moved to sign João Félix from Chelsea for a reported €30 million (around $35M), with the Portuguese international focused on earning regular minutes ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The move has proven beneficial for both player and club, as Félix has hit outstanding form, even matching Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal output during the 2025-26 campaign.

Joao Felix of Al-Nassr FC celebrating.

The former England defender also expanded on Félix’s resurgence. “If you can feel trusted by the management and the players, your best side of yourself comes out and I think he came to Al Nassr at a good time because they need someone like him, they need someone beyond Cristiano who can be the guy who makes a difference. He has came to play a role,” he concluded.

In recent seasons, Al Nassr often struggled when Cristiano Ronaldo was neutralized, relying heavily on the Portuguese icon for goals and attacking production. Now, with Ronaldo leading the line and supported by creative and dynamic players like Félix, the club appears better equipped to challenge for titles in the 2025-26 season.

Cristiano Ronaldo and João Félix go toe-to-toe in scoring race

Among Al Nassr’s marquee signings in the summer of 2025, including Íñigo Martínez on a free transfer from Barcelona and Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich, João Félix has made the most immediate impact. His form has been so strong that he is now level with Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the league’s scoring charts.

After the first 12 Saudi Pro League matches, Félix and Ronaldo are tied with 13 goals each, ahead of Joshua King (11) and Georginio Wijnaldum (9). While Al Nassr currently trail Al Hilal at the top of the table, the duo’s attacking output has raised expectations for a strong second half of the season.

In terms of overall contributions, Félix has benefited from additional minutes with Jorge Jesus occasionally resting Ronaldo. Still, he has capitalized fully on those opportunities. The former Chelsea forward has recorded 19 goals and seven assists in 22 appearances, while Ronaldo has posted 14 goals and three assists in 16 matches, firmly establishing the Portuguese pair as Al Nassr’s attacking leaders.