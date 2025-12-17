Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
mls
Comments

Not only Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami: Robert Lewandowski’s future might take a new stance as another MLS side is chasing him

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF and Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona.
© Elsa/Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF and Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona.

Robert Lewandowski is coming off a season as one of Barcelona’s best players, finishing as the team’s top scorer in the 2024–25 campaign. Despite this, his inconsistent start to the 2025-26 season and high salary have reportedly made the Spanish side uncertain about offering him a contract renewal. Given this situation, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami appeared to be pursuing his signing, but another MLS team is said to be competing to secure the Polish striker.

In recent hours, Robert Lewandowski’s agent reportedly met with Barcelona to express his intentions. Despite this, the 37-year-old striker continues to attract interest from multiple teams, with AC Milan being one of his options as a free agent. Additionally, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami have emerged as a potential suitor, but an unexpected change of heart has led another MLS franchise to reportedly make a strong bid for his arrival.

According to BBC Sport, Lewandowski is quite open to a move to MLS, which has seen Chicago Fire emerge as a strong candidate to secure his arrival. In light of this, the veteran is reportedly open to the move, meaning salary would not be an issue. Additionally, the MLS side has supposedly placed him on its ‘discovery list,’ meaning any other team in the league would need to pay a fee in order to sign him.

Lewandowski keeps other options aside the MLS ahead free agency

Despite no longer being an undisputed starter at Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski has maintained a solid scoring rate. In the 2025–26 season, the Polish striker has netted eight goals and contributed two assists in 17 matches, making him the team’s second-highest scorer behind Ferran Torres. Consequently, his performance has attracted interest from clubs outside the MLS and AC Milan, complicating efforts to secure his signing.

lewandowski barcelona new camp nou

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring.

According to reports in Spanish media, several Saudi Pro League clubs are courting Lewandowski, which could offer him a leading role and a substantial salary. While the specific teams have not been disclosed, this is not the first time the Pole has been tempted by Saudi Arabia, as a similar situation occurred in 2022. Despite this, the veteran remains hesitant to make a decision and still holds on to hopes of continuing at Barcelona.

Advertisement
Report: Robert Lewandowski and three other key players are set to leave Barcelona at the end of the 2025-26 season

see also

Report: Robert Lewandowski and three other key players are set to leave Barcelona at the end of the 2025-26 season

In case AC Milan or another top European club decide to go all out for Robert Lewandowski, both Chicago Fire and Saudi Arabia could be ruled out, as the Pole striker reportedly values the possibility of remaining in European leagues with a prominent role in the lineup. With that said, the veteran is currently focused on securing his place in the national team for the 2026 World Cup, leaving his future still uncertain.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi could be set for shock comeback: Newell’s Old Boys presidential candidate lays out path back home for Inter Miami star despite contract renewal

Lionel Messi could be set for shock comeback: Newell’s Old Boys presidential candidate lays out path back home for Inter Miami star despite contract renewal

While the Lionel Messi continues to dominate MLS and plans for the 2026 World Cup, a fresh wave of speculation has emerged from Argentina that has reignited one of soccer’s most emotional what-ifs.

Inter Miami receive pessimistic update on Tadeo Allende negotiations with Celta Vigo

Inter Miami receive pessimistic update on Tadeo Allende negotiations with Celta Vigo

Tadeo Allende is set to return to Celta Vigo in 2026, but Inter Miami are doing everything possible to keep him.

Inter Miami reportedly working to sign Argentine player as key Lionel Messi teammate departs

Inter Miami reportedly working to sign Argentine player as key Lionel Messi teammate departs

As one of Lionel Messi's key teammates is leaving the club, Inter Miami are reportedly closing in the signing of yet another Argentine player.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brentford in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

How to watch Manchester City vs Brentford in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

Manchester City face off against Brentford in the 2025/26 Carabao Cup quarterfinals. Supporters in the United States can watch the match live on television or through streaming platforms, with multiple viewing options available.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo