Not only Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami: Robert Lewandowski’s future might take a new stance as another MLS side is chasing him

Robert Lewandowski is coming off a season as one of Barcelona’s best players, finishing as the team’s top scorer in the 2024–25 campaign. Despite this, his inconsistent start to the 2025-26 season and high salary have reportedly made the Spanish side uncertain about offering him a contract renewal. Given this situation, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami appeared to be pursuing his signing, but another MLS team is said to be competing to secure the Polish striker.

In recent hours, Robert Lewandowski’s agent reportedly met with Barcelona to express his intentions. Despite this, the 37-year-old striker continues to attract interest from multiple teams, with AC Milan being one of his options as a free agent. Additionally, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami have emerged as a potential suitor, but an unexpected change of heart has led another MLS franchise to reportedly make a strong bid for his arrival.

According to BBC Sport, Lewandowski is quite open to a move to MLS, which has seen Chicago Fire emerge as a strong candidate to secure his arrival. In light of this, the veteran is reportedly open to the move, meaning salary would not be an issue. Additionally, the MLS side has supposedly placed him on its ‘discovery list,’ meaning any other team in the league would need to pay a fee in order to sign him.

Lewandowski keeps other options aside the MLS ahead free agency

Despite no longer being an undisputed starter at Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski has maintained a solid scoring rate. In the 2025–26 season, the Polish striker has netted eight goals and contributed two assists in 17 matches, making him the team’s second-highest scorer behind Ferran Torres. Consequently, his performance has attracted interest from clubs outside the MLS and AC Milan, complicating efforts to secure his signing.

According to reports in Spanish media, several Saudi Pro League clubs are courting Lewandowski, which could offer him a leading role and a substantial salary. While the specific teams have not been disclosed, this is not the first time the Pole has been tempted by Saudi Arabia, as a similar situation occurred in 2022. Despite this, the veteran remains hesitant to make a decision and still holds on to hopes of continuing at Barcelona.

In case AC Milan or another top European club decide to go all out for Robert Lewandowski, both Chicago Fire and Saudi Arabia could be ruled out, as the Pole striker reportedly values the possibility of remaining in European leagues with a prominent role in the lineup. With that said, the veteran is currently focused on securing his place in the national team for the 2026 World Cup, leaving his future still uncertain.