Inter Miami
Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas discusses possible new signings to boost Lionel Messi’s squad after failed MLS debut

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Inter Miami began its 2026 MLS title defense on the wrong foot after LAFC handed it a resounding 3-0 defeat in Los Angeles. Following the disappointing start, co-owner Jorge Mas addressed the possibility of additional signings to strengthen the roster around Lionel Messi.

After spending more than $40 million in transfer fees (per Transfermarkt), Inter Miami also acquired an international roster slot for the 2026 season from New England Revolution, raising expectations about another incoming player. The lopsided loss against a team featuring Son Heung‑min suggested the Herons are still far from settled, fueling speculation about a potential move.

Jorge Mas attended an event hosted by FIFA to open a museum in Miami on Wednesday, and in comments relayed by José Armando, the Inter Miami executive was asked about further additions: “The transfer market is open and some things are being considered. I’m not anticipating any more signings.”

Mas then highlighted several notable arrivals. “I think (German) Berterame is a great signing for the club, and obviously the return of Tadeo (Allende). His visa was delayed, but I think we’ll see him at 100% within the next two weeks. Mateo Silvetti; we expect very good things this year from David Ayala and Yannick (Bright),” he added.

German Berterame of Inter Miami.

German Berterame of Inter Miami.

After several departures from last season, Inter Miami needed an aggressive winter window, and Mas believes it was nearly flawless: “We entered the winter window with a goal. I’d tell you we were pursuing seven players, and of those seven we were able to acquire six.

Lionel Messi gives honest take on MLS, USMNT growth vs. Liga MX and Mexico

Lionel Messi gives honest take on MLS, USMNT growth vs. Liga MX and Mexico

In addition to the names mentioned, Inter Miami also finalized deals for Rocco Ríos Novo, Dayne St. Clair, Facundo Mura, Luis Barraza, Micael dos Santos, Sergio Reguilón, and Dániel Pintér from Inter Miami II. Even without formally closing the door on more moves, the club appears set to rely on this group for at least the early portion of the 2026 campaign.

Jorge Mas going all-in for 2026 season

Winning MLS Cup had been a primary objective for Inter Miami’s ownership since Messi’s arrival, and after lifting the trophy in 2025, the focus has shifted toward international success, specifically the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Despite heavy investment ahead of 2026, the 3-0 loss served as a wake-up call that the team has yet to rediscover the form it showed late last season.

Still, Mas expressed full confidence in the squad’s potential. “We’re very happy with the club’s roster. We aspire not only to win the league, but the Supporters’ Shield, Leagues Cup, Champions (Cup), and MLS Cup. We’re very satisfied,” the club co-owner stated.

