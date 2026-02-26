Trending topics:
Lamine Yamal substitutions controversy is normal, says Hansi Flick: ‘Everybody focuses on Barcelona’

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Flick referred to various topics before his 100th match with Barcelona
Flick referred to various topics before his 100th match with Barcelona

A significant milestone awaits Hansi Flick as he approaches his 100th match in charge of Barcelona. Ahead of that mark, he spoke with the club’s media and addressed the impact of his decisions, including substituting Lamine Yamal during matches.

After managing Bayern Munich, Flick says the spotlight at Barcelona is on another level. According to him, everything that happens at the club, whether it is something a player says, something the manager says, or a tactical decision during a match, quickly becomes a major topic.

Flick said: “Everything that happens here, what a player or the manager says, or what we do generates noise outside. Everybody focuses on Barcelona. If I substitute Yamal, everyone is watching him. We know it. That’s how things are.”

Flick’s keys to make a comeback against Atletico Madrid

Barcelona face a demanding stretch. Saturday’s La Liga match against Villarreal is crucial in a tight race where every point could make the difference. At the same time, there is another major challenge coming on Tuesday.

Yamal plays almost every match for the team (David Ramos/Getty Images)

After a disastrous first leg in the Copa del Rey semifinal, when Atletico Madrid were four goals ahead at halftime, the task of overturning the result will not be easy. Flick, however, believes his players can respond, especially with the support of the fans.

Messi vs. Yamal Finalissima showdown triggers ticket frenzy as Argentina-Spain sells out in two hours

see also

Messi vs. Yamal Finalissima showdown triggers ticket frenzy as Argentina-Spain sells out in two hours

Flick said: “It’s difficult but not impossible. We must believe we are capable of coming back. We must give everything or even more in those 90 minutes. We must fight for the team, the club and the fans. We must have them on our side. Since we returned to Camp Nou we haven’t lost a match. We must come out with a positive attitude to produce a comeback.”

The importance of playstyle

At Barcelona, winning is not the only priority. The way the team plays and how results are achieved matter deeply to those around the club. Flick understands that expectation, even when results are disappointing.

He said: You don’t just have to win. It’s how you do it. Last season when we lost to Inter in the Champions League semifinals, we were all disappointed. But we were very proud of what we had done in those matches.”

