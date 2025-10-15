Unbelievable FIFA World Cup fact you will have to read twice: Four of five giants won’t be present at 2026 edition

As the dust begins to settle on the penultimate stage of the World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, a staggering revelation has emerged — four of the world’s five most populated nations will not feature at next year’s finals. In a tournament that’s already expanding to 48 teams for the first time in history, this statistic seems almost impossible. Yet, despite all odds, it’s true.

The next World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will be the most inclusive in terms of format and global reach — but the absence of some of soccer’s biggest sleeping giants has shocked fans and analysts alike.

Qualification for the 2026 World Cup has been a two-year marathon across six confederations. While 28 nations have already booked their places, including hosts Canada, Mexico, and the United States, some of the world’s most populous nations are once again watching from home.

In Asia, the qualification process wrapped up with Australia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and Uzbekistan all securing their tickets. Africa’s lineup looks just as strong — Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, and Tunisia will all represent the continent.

Mohamed Salah of Egypt looks on during the International Friendly between Portugal and Egypt.

Europe, where qualification is still underway, currently has only England confirmed, though France, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, and Switzerland are expected to join soon. South America remains a fortress of soccer pedigree with Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, and Uruguay confirmed. New Zealand will again carry Oceania’s flag to the biggest stage in soccer. However, despite the wider qualification net, the unthinkable has happened.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Size vs. success: 10 most populous countries yet to reach FIFA World Cup

The giants that missed the cut

Four of the five most populous nations on Earth — China, India, Indonesia, and Pakistan — have all failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Together, these four nations account for a staggering 42.2% of the global population — or about 3.42 billion people.

That means nearly half the world’s population will not have their national team represented in the sport’s biggest event. According to reports from multiple FIFA regional sources, China will be especially disappointed after failing to reach their first finals since 2002. Despite increased investment in domestic soccer and major efforts to professionalize their league, the results once again fell short of expectations.

The India team sing their national anthem

Advertisement

Advertisement

India’s story is equally frustrating. “They were never top contenders to book their spot in the AFC Confederation,” one report noted, “and some poor performances saw them crash out of the WC 2026 qualification race.”

Indonesia, which had built momentum with an ambitious project under coach Patrick Kluivert, came close — but ultimately fell short in the fourth round. Its campaign, fueled by a recruitment drive that included players of Dutch heritage, ended in heartbreak. Pakistan, meanwhile, continues to struggle in establishing soccer infrastructure and competitive consistency, leaving it far from reaching the upper tiers of the Asian game.

The road ahead to 2026

As qualification edges toward its final stages, the race for the last 20 spots remains wide open. Playoffs in Africa, Asia, and Europe will determine the final entrants, while intercontinental playoffs are set for March 2026. By March 31, the complete lineup of 48 nations will be confirmed.

Advertisement