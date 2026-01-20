Report: Messi’s Inter Miami set to receive good news from Argentine player ahead of 2026 MLS season

Inter Miami are preparing for the 2026 Major League Soccer season, entering as top favorites to repeat the title they won last year. In that context, one of Lionel Messi’s teammates is at the center of news that could be very important for the club.

“Gonzalo Lujan is reportedly in the final stage of obtaining his permanent resident card,” reporter Jose Armando said via his X account this week. “He would no longer occupy an international slot on Inter Miami’s roster.”

This news could be crucial for the Herons at this point in the year, coinciding with preseason and the roster rebuilding process following the end of last season. Many players have left since December, and others have joined, but MLS rules and limits are always a factor to consider.

That is why Lujan’s potential permanent residency and release from counting as an international player could be key for Inter Miami’s future negotiations when pursuing new signings.

How does the MLS international player limit work?

In addition to financial limits — with three Designated Players allowed per club — MLS also places restrictions based on player nationality. The general rule allows teams to have up to eight international players on their roster, though this number can be higher since international slots are tradable.

Another important clarification is that a player does not need to be born in the United States or hold U.S. citizenship to not be considered international. “Any player who obtains U.S. permanent residency while employed by MLS will be considered a domestic player for the applicable season,” states the official MLS website. This would apply to Gonzalo Lujan if his permanent resident card is approved.

Inter Miami’s international players

One way MLS has increased the league’s competitiveness and fan attention is by signing players who have excelled in European leagues, as well as young international prospects taking their first steps in the United States before pursuing other destinations.

Inter Miami are a clear example of this approach. While they had attempted it before — for example, with the signing of Gonzalo Higuain — since the summer of 2023 the Herons have strongly invested in international stars. Lionel Messi opened the door for many others to follow the same path, and that trend continues today.

Currently, the vast majority of Inter Miami’s roster was not born in the United States, and most are Latin American. Messi has seven other Argentine teammates, as well as two Uruguayans, a Brazilian, and a Venezuelan. Among the few born on U.S. soil are Noah Allen, David Ruiz, and Ian Fray, though none have opted to play for the USMNT.