How to watch Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano in USA: 2026 Conference League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano on US television and via legal streaming: WHO Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano WHAT UEFA Conference League WHEN 3pm ET / Noon PT • Wednesday, May 27, 2025 WHERE Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, CBS Sports Network, TUDN, Hulu + Live TV and ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Crystal Palace stands on the brink of history, entering their first-ever European final. Manager Oliver Glasner has prioritized this competition, sacrificing domestic form for a shot at continental glory. With a proven track record of winning European trophies, Glasner aims to deliver a historic title to Selhurst Park in what is expected to be his final season, cementing his legacy with the club.

Rayo Vallecano arrives in Leipzig with tremendous momentum, riding a nine-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. After narrowly missing out on a European spot with an eighth-place finish in La Liga, this final represents their only path to the Europa League next season. For a club seeking its first-ever major trophy, the stakes could not be higher, and they are poised to be a highly competitive opponent.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The season trajectories of these two clubs present a study in contrasts. Crystal Palace endured a disappointing 15th-place finish in the Premier League, marked by a seven-game winless streak to end the season as they focused entirely on their European campaign. In contrast, Rayo Vallecano had a strong domestic season, finishing just one point shy of European qualification and entering this final in peak form.

The tactical battle will likely pit Crystal Palace‘s devastating counter-attack against Rayo Vallecano‘s possession-based style. The Eagles will look to absorb pressure and unleash the pace of Ismaïla Sarr and the physical presence of Jean-Philippe Mateta in transition. Rayo, meanwhile, will aim to control the tempo through their midfield, press high, and use their clinical finishing to break down Palace‘s organized defense.

For both clubs, this match is a winner-take-all scenario. The victor not only claims a historic first European trophy but also secures a coveted spot in next season’s Europa League. For the loser, the season ends in heartbreak with no European football to look forward to. The immense pressure and high stakes will define every moment of this final.

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Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This final marks the first-ever official meeting between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano, adding an element of unpredictability to the occasion. Historically, Spanish clubs have dominated European finals against English opposition, winning nine consecutive encounters between 2006 and 2022. This trend gives a psychological edge to the La Liga side.

However, that long-standing Spanish dominance was broken in last season’s Conference League final when Chelsea defeated Real Betis. Crystal Palace will be determined to build on that result and start a new trend for Premier League clubs. This match represents a fresh chapter in the storied rivalry between English and Spanish football on the continental stage.

Statistically, Crystal Palace has been a first-half powerhouse in this competition, scoring 16 goals and conceding just two before halftime across their 16 matches. Rayo Vallecano has also been potent, scoring 27 goals in 14 games. Both teams have shown a tendency for physical play, with each side receiving over 1.5 cards in nine of their Conference League matches this season, suggesting a hard-fought contest is likely.

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Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers face significant lineup decisions due to key injuries ahead of this historic final.

Crystal Palace will be without several players, most notably defender Chris Richards, whose ankle injury forces a change in the back three. Borna Sosa, Cheick Oumar Doucouré, and Eddie Nketiah are also sidelined. However, manager Oliver Glasner successfully rested key starters in the final league match, ensuring his core players are fresh for the final.

Rayo Vallecano is in slightly better shape but will miss Ilias Akhomach and Luiz Felipe due to thigh and hamstring injuries, respectively. Their absence will require adjustments, but the core of the team that went on a nine-match unbeaten run remains intact and ready for the challenge.

Crystal Palace Projected XI (3-4-2-1):

Henderson; Canvot, Lacroix, Riad; Mitchell, Wharton, Kamada, Munoz; Pino, Sarr; Mateta

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This formation is designed to maximize Crystal Palace‘s counter-attacking threat. The midfield duo of Wharton and Kamada will provide defensive cover while looking to quickly move the ball to Pino and the explosive Sarr, who will support the central striker, Mateta.

Rayo Vallecano Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Batalla; Balliu, Lejeune, Ciss, Chavarria; Valentin, Gumbau; Perez, Diaz, de Frutos; Camello

Rayo‘s setup focuses on controlling possession from the back. The double-pivot of Valentin and Gumbau is crucial for dictating the game’s tempo, while the attacking midfield trio will create chances for striker Sergio Camello.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano live stream on Fubo. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices, so you can watch the game at home or on the go.

In addition to the Conference League, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions. You can stream competitions like the FIFA World Cup, Ligue 1, and many more, making it an essential service for any soccer fan.

A subscription costs just $14.99/month, offering incredible value for the amount of live sports content available. It is the go-to destination for watching top European soccer in the United States.

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SEE MORE: Complete Conference League TV schedule

How to watch anywhere with VPN

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