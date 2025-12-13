Trending topics:
Christian Pulisic described as ‘diabolical’ by AC Milan coach Allegri in eye-opening remark

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Christian Pulisic (left) and Massimiliano Allegri (right)
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic (left) and Massimiliano Allegri (right)

Christian Pulisic is arguably enjoying the best stretch of his professional career. He has established himself as the undisputed on-field leader of AC Milan and one of the top stars in Serie A, earning widespread praise along the way. Head coach Massimiliano Allegri spoke about him and offered an unusual description.

“He’s diabolical when he’s in front of the goal,” Allegri said about the USMNT forward during the press conference ahead of Sunday’s match against Sassuolo. “In his private life, he’s very reserved, but he transforms on the pitch.”

The Milan coach’s words are backed up by the numbers. Pulisic is currently the top scorer in Serie A alongside Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez. He has scored seven goals in nine league matches, and when combined with his two assists, he is averaging one goal contribution per game. He has also added two goals in three Coppa Italia appearances.

Despite those performances placing him among the elite of Italian soccer, Massimiliano Allegri remains optimistic about the further progress Christian can make in the near future. “He still has room for improvement,” the coach explained, before clarifying exactly what he meant: “He still needs to find his best condition.”

Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan

That observation relates to the only blemish in Pulisic’s season so far: physical issues. The American star has missed five Serie A matches this campaign due to muscle injuries, which have also affected his availability for the national team.

Allegri discusses Pulisic’s role at Milan

In the 12 matches Pulisic has played for Milan this season, he has featured in virtually every attacking position. From attacking midfielder to center forward, as well as on both wings, Christian has adapted to the team’s needs and consistently found ways to make an impact.

“I don’t know if in the future he’ll have to play deeper,” Massimiliano Allegri said in response to a reporter’s question. “I’ll just say that we have to try to get Gimenez back, hopefully… Getting Athekame, Fofana and Leao back already gives us more options on the pitch; that’s why recovering Gimenez is important.”

Indeed, Pulisic is not the only player to deal with fitness issues this season. Rafael Leao, another key figure for the team, has spent significant time sidelined with a muscle injury, as have other Milan forwards such as Santiago Gimenez. That situation, however, has not hurt the club’s ability to compete in Serie A, where they currently sit atop the table alongside Napoli.

What’s next for Milan?

This Sunday, AC Milan will host Sassuolo at home on Matchday 15 of the Serie A season. They will be looking for a win to stay at the top of the standings ahead of a crucial showdown: next Thursday, they will face Napoli in the semifinals of the Italian Super Cup, beginning their quest for the first trophy of the season.

