Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate Dibu Martínez sets record straight on playing Finalissima vs. Spain before World Cup

Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez has become one of Argentina’s key leaders alongside Lionel Messi and will be a cornerstone of the squad heading into the 2026 World Cup. With the Finalissima looming, the Argentine goalkeeper has now set the record straight on facing Spain just months before the tournament begins.

The Finalissima has sparked debate and criticism, with many arguing that players from both national teams shouldn’t be forced to compete for a trophy so close to the World Cup. Martínez doesn’t see it that way. For him, a matchup against Lamine Yamal’s Spain represents a major opportunity, despite the proximity to the global competition.

Speaking with Argentine outlet DSports, Martínez set a strong tone for the showdown: “I’d love to play it. First, because Spain is one of the teams to beat at the World Cup and one of the best national teams in the world. And it would be a great test for us two months before the World Cup — good preparation for what’s ahead. Beating Italy gave us a huge boost going into Qatar, and we hope it will be the same with Spain.”

He also addressed concerns about playing such a high-profile match so close to the World Cup. “I understand the argument that we’re close to the World Cup and coaches don’t want to play it because opponents can analyze you. But we like to play, compete, and win titles, so hopefully it happens,” he added.

Lionel Messi recently cast doubt on the match, easing expectations by saying, “It’s not even confirmed if it will be played.” But unlike the captain, Martínez views the Finalissima as a valuable test and a chance for the Albiceleste to measure themselves against FIFA’s top-ranked national team.

While an official announcement has yet to be made, the Finalissima is expected to take place on Friday, March 27 at Lusail Stadium in Doha, the same venue where Argentina lifted the 2022 World Cup. The Albiceleste would be looking to earn back-to-back Finalissima wins following their victory over Italy.

Martínez and his focus on the 2026 World Cup

Dibu Martínez has cemented himself as a legendary figure in Argentine soccer, delivering unforgettable saves that helped Messi’s Argentina win the 2022 World Cup. Still, the Aston Villa star admitted he had “technical errors in the matches” during the tournament after conceding eight goals.

Looking ahead to 2026, Martínez expressed full confidence: “I’m going to feel better in this one — I’ll be better. Physically I feel perfect.” The goalkeeper also highlighted his desire on the group stage draw. “I wanted a group you can get through, where you can compete and there are no surprises. We lost to Saudi Arabia, who were supposed to be the easiest,” he added.

Drawn into a group with Algeria, Austria, and Jordan, Argentina enters as the clear favorite to win Group J, but Martínez prefers caution. “Today you don’t know who the easiest is. Luckily, we already have the experience of losing the first match and being 20 minutes away from elimination against Mexico. That experience helps for the next one,” he concluded.