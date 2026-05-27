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Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2025-26 Conference League Final

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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This could be a thrilling final
© Clive Rose/Getty Images Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty ImagesThis could be a thrilling final

The third-most important competition in Europe is still a huge motivation for these teams as Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano try to lift the Conference League trophy in Germany.

This Crystal Palace team has a chance to confirm all the good work the club has done over the last few years with a trophy to show its fans. Their semifinal was largely defined by a 3-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk, which opened the door to a 5-2 aggregate victory.

For Rayo Vallecano, the main thing was how solid they were defensively in the semifinal against Strasbourg, as they did not concede a goal. They were also able to win both matches by the smallest possible margin to reach this stage.

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Confirmed lineup for Crystal Palace

Henderson, Muñoz, Riad, Lacroix, Canvot, Mitchell, Wharton, Kamada, Pino, Sarr, Mateta

The stadium

The match venue is Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany. It has a capacity of 47,800.

Where to watch in the USA

Ways to watch the match in the USA are Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, CBS Sports Network, TUDN, Hulu + Live TV and ViX.

Their league positions

Crystal Palace finished 15th in the Premier League, while Rayo Vallecano were 8th in La Liga.

Welcome!

Welcome to live coverage of the 2025-26 Conference League final: Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano.

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