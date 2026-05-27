Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2025-26 Conference League Final

The third-most important competition in Europe is still a huge motivation for these teams as Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano try to lift the Conference League trophy in Germany.

This Crystal Palace team has a chance to confirm all the good work the club has done over the last few years with a trophy to show its fans. Their semifinal was largely defined by a 3-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk, which opened the door to a 5-2 aggregate victory.

For Rayo Vallecano, the main thing was how solid they were defensively in the semifinal against Strasbourg, as they did not concede a goal. They were also able to win both matches by the smallest possible margin to reach this stage.