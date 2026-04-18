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Report: Mario Gila edging toward AC Milan switch; Ousmane Diomande on shortlist

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Mario Gila of SS Lazio and Ousmane Diomande of Sporting Clube de Portugal.
© Marco Rosi/Clive Brunskill/Getty ImagesMario Gila of SS Lazio and Ousmane Diomande of Sporting Clube de Portugal.

Following a season marked by inconsistency, AC Milan are looking to reinforce their squad to improve competitiveness. In that context, Mario Gila has emerged as a strong market opportunity, as he approaches the final year of his contract. The Spanish defender is now reportedly edging closer to the Rossoneri. However, Ousmane Diomandé has also been added to the list of priorities for the summer of 2026.

According to Daniele Longo, via Calciomercato, Igli Tare, sporting director of AC Milan, has reached a turning point in negotiations with SS Lazio for Mario Gila. After several months of talks, the Rossoneri have reached a verbal agreement with the Spanish defender, finalizing his salary and contract terms. While this brings his arrival closer, they still need to agree on a transfer fee with Lazio—something far from straightforward.

After impressing in Serie A, Gila has established as one of the league’s standout defenders, noted for his solidity and ability to build from the back. With a contract running until 2027, he could push for a move to AC Milan by refusing to renew and forcing a sale in the summer of 2026. As a result, he could join the Rossoneri for a fee in the €20–25M range, a relatively accessible price given his potential.

In their search for greater defensive consistency, the Rossoneri are not only targeting Mario Gila, but are also monitoring Ousmane Diomandé, according to Nicolò Schira. With a release clause of €80M, the Ivorian could be at the center of a major transfer, having emerged as one of the best young center-backs in the world. However, AC Milan would face strong competition from Arsenal FC, Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich.

SS Lazio&#039;s Mario Gila

Mario Gila of SS Lazio player of the match after the Serie A match.

AC Milan have yet to finalize Tomori’s contract extension

Since the arrival of Massimiliano Allegri, the Rossoneri have managed to establish defensive consistency, relying on Fikayo Tomori as the experienced leader of the backline. As a result, the potential arrivals of Mario Gila or Ousmane Diomandé do not threaten the Englishman’s continuity. On the contrary, AC Milan must accelerate talks over a contract renewal for the 28-year-old defender, aiming to avoid his departure.

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With a contract running until 2027, renewing Fikayo Tomori has become a priority for AC Milan, with the defender set to earn around €4M per season on a new deal until 2030. Although both parties reportedly reached an agreement months ago, it has yet to be officially announced, raising doubts among fans. As an undisputed starter under Massimiliano Allegri, his continuity is essential, given his role as the leader of the defense.

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