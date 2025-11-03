Report: Lamine Yamal set to follow a clear plan to recover his best form with Barcelona after his groin injury

Despite their heavy defeat against Real Madrid, the Culers managed to return to winning form. Led by the stellar Fermin Lopez, their offense has reached its peak performance. Lamine Yamal continues his productive streak, though he hasn’t yet reached his optimum level of play. Even coach Hansi Flick has noted that Yamal’s physical discomfort persists. In response, Barcelona have implemented a strict plan for the 18-year-old star to help him return to top condition.

According to Diario Marca, Barcelona have devised a progressive plan for Lamine Yamal’s playing time to help him return to peak form. Under this plan, the 18-year-old standout will occasionally come off the bench and be limited in his playing minutes. The Culers have a clear objective: To prevent a relapse of his groin injury, which could hinder his upward progression.

While Lamine hasn’t reached his full potential this season, he continues to be one of Barcelona’s top players. Across nine games, he has scored four goals and provided five assists. However, a possible decrease in his playing time might present Roony Bardghji with an opportunity, who has shown exceptional talent and could be pivotal in the upcoming LaLiga fixtures against Celta Vigo and Athletic Bilbao.

Even though Barcelona have reportedly designed a plan to help him reach his peak, Lamine may encounter a problem if Spain decide to call him up for the upcoming UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Should he play 90 minutes against Georgia and Turkiye, he risks a relapse of his groin injury. Therefore, it remains to be seen whether Coach Luis De La Fuente will adhere to the Culers’ recovery plan or choose to overlook it and risk his physical well-being.

Lamine Yamal is set to join Barcelona’s squad for the UEFA Champions League clash against Bruges, provided he stays injury-free in the coming days. His potential inclusion in the starting lineup remains uncertain, though, following Hansi Flick’s recent comments on his physical condition. Additionally, the Culers welcome back two offensive stars, which might result in the 18-year-old phenom beginning on the bench.

Hansi Flick has confirmed that Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo will be in Barcelona’s squad to face Bruges. However, he stopped short of revealing whether they will start or come off the bench. Meanwhile, the consistent appearances of Roony Bardghji and Dro Fernandez may allow Lamine Yamal a break, adhering to his strict minutes management plan. On the downside, Raphinha continues to be absent from the team’s roster.