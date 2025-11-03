PSG coach Luis Enrique delivers key injury update on star Dembélé ahead of UCL clash vs. Bayern Munich

Ousmane Dembélé raised concerns once again after being forced off during Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 clash against OGC Nice over the weekend. With a must-watch Champions League clash against Bayern Munich coming up on Tuesday, head coach Luis Enrique has delivered a key update on the French star’s condition.

PSG faced Nice on Saturday for Matchday 11 of the 2025–26 Ligue 1, with the Spanish coach initially leaving Dembélé on the subs bench. The Ballon d’Or winner entered in the 72nd minute replacing Warren Zaïre-Emery but appeared to be in discomfort soon after, failing to be explosive, later admitting to teammate Achraf Hakimi that his hamstring was causing him pain.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Luis Enrique provided an optimistic update on the team star: “There’s no risk. He’s fit, he’s completed all training sessions over the past two weeks and has played the last two games. He’s improving his physical condition.“

According to L’Équipe, Dembélé completed Monday’s training session with his teammates, another positive sign of his recovery. “Dembélé will definitely play tomorrow,” Luis Enrique concluded, making it clear that the winger will be available for the Champions League clash against Bayern.

During the September international break, Dembélé was diagnosed with a “serious right hamstring tear” that sidelined him for seven matches with PSG, a huge setback for the Parisian side. Even though he’s expected to start the Bayern game on the bench, having him available for such a key matchup is a major boost for the French champions.

PSG set to face unstoppable Bayern

PSG have made a strong start to the 2025–26 campaign after claiming last season’s Champions League title, but Tuesday’s clash with Bayern will be a massive test, as both sides enter the fixture tied atop the UCL table with nine points and identical goal differences. Still, the French giants face the added challenge of ending one of Europe’s most dominant runs in recent memory.

Since the start of the season, Bayern Munich have won all 15 of their matches, the best start ever by a club from Europe’s top five leagues, surpassing AC Milan’s mark from the 1992–93 campaign. With the top spot in the group on the line, PSG will have the chance to halt Bayern’s incredible streak and make another statement on the continental stage.