Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comments

Antony surpasses Manchester United personal record in less than a year with Real Betis

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Antony of Real Betis.
© Fran Santiago/Getty ImagesAntony of Real Betis.

Antony has rediscovered his best form, enjoying a good start to the 2025–26 season with Real Betis. Less than a year after making his debut for the Spanish side, the Brazilian winger has already surpassed his personal numbers at Manchester United.

Real Betis faced RCD Mallorca on Sunday for Matchday 11 of La Liga, and Antony was the standout performer. In the 10th minute, he combined with Cucho Hernández in a quick one-two before unleashing a stunning strike from outside the box. He added another brilliant goal in the 34th minute, then capped off his performance with a right-footed assist to Abde Ezzalzouli three minutes later, helping Betis secure a 3–0 win.

With his display against Mallorca, Antony has now registered 14 goals and seven assists in 35 games for Real Betis. Joining the Spanish side for the first time on loan from Manchester United during the 2025 winter transfer window, he made his debut on February 2 against Athletic Bilbao, establishing himself as a key figure in Manuel Pellegrini’s squad since then.

Antony moved from Ajax to Manchester United in a $100 million deal in 2022, generating plenty of excitement at Old Trafford. However, over two and a half seasons with the Red Devils, he managed just 12 goals and five assists in 96 appearances, well short of initial expectations.

Abde Ezzalzouli of Real Betis celebrates scoring the third goal against RCD Mallorca with Antony.

Abde Ezzalzouli of Real Betis celebrates scoring the third goal against RCD Mallorca with Antony.

In less than half the games at Real Betis, Antony has already surpassed his Manchester United totals. Betis secured the Brazilian in a €25 million deal plus add-ons, with United retaining a 50% buy-back clause, and Antony has found a club where he can maximize his potential and showcase his talent.

Advertisement
La Liga 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

La Liga 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Antony averaging his best club record

Real Betis, currently fifth in La Liga and in the Europa League playoff zone, owe much of their success to Antony. He has scored five goals and provided two assists in nine league games, making him the team’s top scorer for the season and a central figure in their strong form.

With 21 goal contributions in 35 games, Antony is averaging 0.6 direct goal contributions per game at Real Betis. By comparison, he managed less than 0.18 per game at Manchester United. His previous best average was at Ajax, with 0.56 goal contributions per game (24 goals and 22 assists in 82 appearances). The numbers clearly show that Antony is enjoying the most productive period of his career.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Nottingham Forest will clash with Manchester United in a Matchday 10 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and where to watch the action on TV and streaming platforms.

Manchester United boss Amorim issues warning over Lisandro Martínez’s comeback after long injury layoff

Manchester United boss Amorim issues warning over Lisandro Martínez’s comeback after long injury layoff

After clinching a winning strike, Manchester United received the important comeback of Lisandro Martinez. Nonetheless, coach Ruben Amorim issued a strong warning to the Argentine center back following his prolonged injury absence.

Rashford to be joined by another English star? Barcelona reportedly targeting former Manchester United gem

Rashford to be joined by another English star? Barcelona reportedly targeting former Manchester United gem

A former teammate of Marcus Rashford at Manchester United could soon join Barcelona in the near future.

Erling Haaland joins two Premier League legends in a surprising record after his scoring surge for Manchester City

Erling Haaland joins two Premier League legends in a surprising record after his scoring surge for Manchester City

Despite not yet winning the Ballon d'Or, Erling Haaland has become a truly exceptional player at Manchester City. The Norwegian has even joined two Premier League legends by achieving an impressive record with his goal-scoring prowess.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo