Antony surpasses Manchester United personal record in less than a year with Real Betis

Antony has rediscovered his best form, enjoying a good start to the 2025–26 season with Real Betis. Less than a year after making his debut for the Spanish side, the Brazilian winger has already surpassed his personal numbers at Manchester United.

Real Betis faced RCD Mallorca on Sunday for Matchday 11 of La Liga, and Antony was the standout performer. In the 10th minute, he combined with Cucho Hernández in a quick one-two before unleashing a stunning strike from outside the box. He added another brilliant goal in the 34th minute, then capped off his performance with a right-footed assist to Abde Ezzalzouli three minutes later, helping Betis secure a 3–0 win.

With his display against Mallorca, Antony has now registered 14 goals and seven assists in 35 games for Real Betis. Joining the Spanish side for the first time on loan from Manchester United during the 2025 winter transfer window, he made his debut on February 2 against Athletic Bilbao, establishing himself as a key figure in Manuel Pellegrini’s squad since then.

Antony moved from Ajax to Manchester United in a $100 million deal in 2022, generating plenty of excitement at Old Trafford. However, over two and a half seasons with the Red Devils, he managed just 12 goals and five assists in 96 appearances, well short of initial expectations.

Abde Ezzalzouli of Real Betis celebrates scoring the third goal against RCD Mallorca with Antony.

In less than half the games at Real Betis, Antony has already surpassed his Manchester United totals. Betis secured the Brazilian in a €25 million deal plus add-ons, with United retaining a 50% buy-back clause, and Antony has found a club where he can maximize his potential and showcase his talent.

Antony averaging his best club record

Real Betis, currently fifth in La Liga and in the Europa League playoff zone, owe much of their success to Antony. He has scored five goals and provided two assists in nine league games, making him the team’s top scorer for the season and a central figure in their strong form.

With 21 goal contributions in 35 games, Antony is averaging 0.6 direct goal contributions per game at Real Betis. By comparison, he managed less than 0.18 per game at Manchester United. His previous best average was at Ajax, with 0.56 goal contributions per game (24 goals and 22 assists in 82 appearances). The numbers clearly show that Antony is enjoying the most productive period of his career.