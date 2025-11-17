Neymar’s future at Santos amid relegation battle and contract expiration reportedly revealed

Neymar is facing a difficult situation at Santos, where he has been battling to regain full fitness while the club fights to stay in Brazil’s top division. With his contract set to expire in less than two months, Neymar’s future at Santos, amid a tense relegation battle, has reportedly come into focus.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Neymar could consider a move in the January transfer window as a free agent. The Brazilian star signed a six-month extension in June that runs through December, and with no talks yet for a new deal, his future remains uncertain, leaving the door open for possible destinations.

Neymar’s initial plan after arriving from Al Hilal in February was to rebuild his fitness following more than a year out with an ACL injury, preparing in the best way possible for the 2026 World Cup. So far, that plan has not materialized: the winger has been unable to work his way back into the Brazil national team and has missed 17 matches for Santos due to injuries.

For now, Neymar’s focus is on the short term and avoiding what would be just the second relegation in Santos’ history. The Peixe sit 16th in the table, one spot above the drop zone, with 36 points through 33 matches. Vitória, in 17th, trail by only one point and remain a looming threat to the club’s survival hopes.

Given the team’s precarious position, no contract renewal talks have taken place. Relegation would significantly damage Santos’ finances, making it nearly impossible to retain Neymar at his current salary. Still, Romano reports that clubs have already started making calls to analyze the star’s situation, as he continues to draw interest for a move that would run at least through the end of the 2025–26 season.

When it comes to on-field performances, Neymar has recently returned to action for Santos, playing 85 minutes in a 3-2 loss to Flamengo and the full 90 in a stunning 1-0 win over league leaders Palmeiras. Images of him visibly emotional during the match circulated widely, underscoring that his commitment is not just about preparing for the World Cup, but also about helping Santos avoid another historic relegation.

Neymar and a move that keeps him tied to Santos

With Santos set to conclude their Brasileirão campaign against Cruzeiro on December 7, Neymar’s contract situation will not be resolved in the coming days. However, regardless of his next move, he has already taken steps to remain tied to the club beyond the end of his deal.

As reported by UOL Esporte, NR Sports, the company owned by Neymar’s parents, has purchased the Pelé brand after lengthy negotiations with Sport 10, the American agency that previously held the rights to all products associated with the Brazilian icon. The deal, valued at $18 million and set to be announced Wednesday, will place Pelé’s image rights under Neymar’s management as “O Príncipe,” the title he embraced upon returning to Santos.

For Santos, the agreement could prove highly beneficial. There is confidence that with Pelé’s brand in Neymar’s hands, the club will have more freedom to promote and leverage the King’s legacy without separating Pelé from his historic ties to Santos. Pelé’s family is also involved in the process, working toward a solution that benefits all sides involved.