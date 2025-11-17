Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Lothar Matthäus makes bold claim in the long-standing debate

For over 15 years, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been at the center of a heated debate about who stands as the best of their generation. Although neither player currently dazzles in Europe’s elite leagues, they continue to rank among the world’s top players by achieving impressive scoring records. In this context, German legend Lothar Matthäus has shared his opinion on the matter, clearly stating his choice between the two stars.

“I am a fan of Messi because of his style... Ronaldo has more power and is physically stronger. Messi is smarter. If Ronaldo makes a short entertainment with Messi, it’s a long entertainment. And for this, I prefer Messi more. He has been more important for soccer in the last 15 years,” Lothar Matthäus said, via The Telegraph.

While both players have dominated the elite ranks of soccer for several years, their playing styles differ significantly. Cristiano is renowned as a physically exceptional player and prolific goal scorer, whereas Lionel is often celebrated for his natural raw talent, earning the label of generational. Although Matthäus may have chosen the Argentine as his favorite, the Portuguese star has consistently been a formidable contender, earning accolades from other soccer legends.

With the 2026 World Cup just around the corner, Cristiano Ronaldo has an opportunity to close the gap on Messi by winning the tournament with Portugal. Arriving in top form with a balanced roster, the Portuguese star holds a strong national team to be favorite to take home the coveted trophy. Should he succeed, the 40-year-old star would equal the Argentine in this accolade, thereby silencing his critics and leveling the playing field.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates scoring a goal.

Matthäus recalls Maradona in fierce battle for the best of their generation

Even though Lothar Matthäus refrained from declaring who the GOAT is, he reflected on his own legendary soccer career. The German may not be frequently mentioned in the eternal debates over the greatest of all time, but he undoubtedly crafted a truly legendary professional journey. He acknowledged that, during his era, he consistently competed with one formidable player for the title of the best of his generation: Diego Armando Maradona.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Is Cristiano Ronaldo the GOAT? Ronaldo Nazario brutally slams the Portuguese star in the long-standing debate

“Diego was the best soccer player of my generation. Of course, after me! We had soccer friendship. We were in those days like Messi and Ronaldo. The rivalry makes them great players. Diego and I were rivals on the pitch. We were fighting for our teams and country. Diego made me bigger and vice versa. We profited from each other,” Matthäus said, via The Telegraph.

While some might consider these statements to be exaggerated, Lothar was undeniably one of the most important players during the late ’80s and ’90s. As a Ballon d’Or winner and leader of Germany to the 1990 World Cup title, he dominated the world of soccer alongside Diego Maradona. His rivalry with the Argentine legend exemplifies the kind of competition now seen between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.