Champions League winner with PSG reportedly targeted by Liverpool as potential Salah replacement

Liverpool have faced weeks of uncertainty. Disappointing results in both the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League have raised questions about coach Arne Slot, while putting Mohamed Salah in the spotlight due to his potential exit from the club. In this context, a player from Paris Saint-Germain has emerged as a potential target.

“Bradley Barcola is now emerging as a prime alternative for either the January window or next summer,” CaughtOffside recently reported. “The Reds’ recruitment team are understood to have intensified their monitoring of the French international, viewing him as a long-term solution capable of elevating their attacking options.”

Barcola is a highly talented winger with notable differences compared to Salah. The first, of course, is age. While the Egyptian star is approaching the twilight of his career at 33, the French player is a decade younger and still developing his skills.

Additionally, Barcola has a different playing profile from Salah. He is right-footed and typically operates on the left wing, whereas Mo is left-footed and plays on the right. This shift in profile would give Liverpool the chance to explore new attacking strategies. “Slot is known to be a strong admirer of Barcola’s profile,” added CaughtOffside.

Bradley Barcola playing for France.

Barcola’s performance at Paris Saint-Germain

Barcola’s youth makes him a long-term investment, as his talent is expected to evolve over the coming seasons while he gains more maturity and game intelligence. However, that does not mean the winger’s present form is insignificant.

He was an important part of Paris Saint-Germain last season, contributing three goals and four assists during their Champions League title run, in addition to 35 other goal contributions across all competitions.

This season, Barcola has continued to play a key role at PSG, particularly with injuries affecting Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue. So far, he has appeared in 21 matches, recording five goals and three assists across all tournaments.

Other Liverpool options

Liverpool’s initial target to strengthen their attack was Antoine Semenyo. However, the Bournemouth forward now appears closer to Manchester City, who could cover his roughly $88 million release clause, beating other Premier League giants like Manchester United and Chelsea to his signature.

In this scenario, Bradley Barcola has emerged as an appealing alternative for Liverpool, along with Karim Adeyemi. The German forward is reportedly seeking an exit from Borussia Dortmund, and the Reds could be a tempting destination, according to Anfield Index.