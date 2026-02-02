Trending topics:
Barcelona’s Hansi Flick delivers blunt stance on Raphinha after his latest injury: ‘We’ll see what we need to change’

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

FC Barcelona's Hansi Flick and Raphinha.
© Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/David Ramos/Getty ImagesFC Barcelona's Hansi Flick and Raphinha.

Raphinha has established himself as Barcelona’s best player, playing a key role in the team’s collective play. As one of the club’s top scorers, the Brazilian has become the leader of the attack. In the previous match against Elche CF, he suffered an injury that will rule him out of the upcoming Copa del Rey game. With his absence confirmed, Hansi Flick decided to break his silence, delivering strong remarks following Raphinha’s second injury of the season.

According to Barcelona‘s post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Raphinha has been diagnosed with an overload in the adductor muscle of his right leg. Although this issue won’t keep him out for an extended period, the Brazilian will be sidelined for about a week, missing the Copa del Rey match against Albacete. In response, Hansi Flick has delivered strong self-criticism, setting a new task for himself and the team for the remainder of the season.

To be honest, I’m not happy about this. He’s a very important player for us. We’ll see what we need to change and what he needs to change as well. For me, it’s important because I’ve already said that this is when the crucial phase of the season begins and we need all the players. We want everyone to be fit, and when he can’t play, it’s not good,” Hansi Flick said as reported by Cadena SER.

Although Raphinha is reaching his best version under Hansi Flick, he has already suffered two injuries this season, raising serious doubts on his physical condition management. While the Brazilian is a cornerstone for Barcelona, he isn’t the attacking player with the most minutes this campaign. Still, his return from the thigh injury may have come too soon and could require more rest or more careful management of his playing time until he fully regains peak fitness.

FC Barcelona star Raphinha

Raphinha of FC Barcelona scores from the penalty spot against Villarreal.

Marcus Rashford could hold a key role amid Raphinha’s absence

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Raphinha has solidified his status as one of the world’s top players, making his absence in Barcelona’s match against Albacete a significant setback. Nonetheless, coach Hansi Flick has assembled a highly competitive roster, ensuring that overcoming this challenge is achievable. In this context, Marcus Rashford could be pivotal to the attack, as he enters the match in top form after scoring in each of the last two games.

Acknowledging Rashford’s excellent condition, Hansi Flick praised his impressive adaptation into the team: “He has much more potential to show. We always look at goals and assists, but he can give us much more. That’s what I want to see. I’m very happy with his contribution—he’s giving us what we ask of him—but he has more potential. I want everyone to reach their maximum level.”

Replacing Raphinha is no easy task, but Rashford has proven himself in top form and made an undeniable impact at Barcelona. In 32 matches, the Englishman has scored 10 goals and provided 12 assists, surprising fans with his influence. With this impressive performance level, Marcus could be the clear favorite to start on the left wing, replacing the Brazilian.

