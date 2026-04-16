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Cristiano Ronaldo to follow Karim Benzema with club ownership change as PIF’s new Al-Nassr plan revealed

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Karim Benzema (L) of Al Hilal and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Al Nassr.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesKarim Benzema (L) of Al Hilal and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Al Nassr.

The future of club ownership in Saudi soccer is shifting quickly, and the ripple effects are already being felt around some of the league’s biggest names. With Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema both central figures in this evolving landscape, a new chapter appears to be unfolding behind the scenes at the highest level of the game.

The turning point came when Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) made a decisive move regarding one of its flagship clubs. Al-Hilal has now seen its ownership structure transformed after a majority stake was sold to Kingdom Holding Company, a firm led by a prominent Saudi investor.

The deal valued the club at approximately $373 million, signaling both confidence in the league’s growth and a willingness to shift toward private ownership. In a statement, the new ownership emphasized the broader vision behind the move.

“Al-Hilal is a national symbol and a source of pride for the Saudi people,” the statement read. “This acquisition expresses our deep belief in the power of sports as a unifying force and a catalyst for national development.” The message was clear: soccer in Saudi Arabia is entering a new phase, one driven by strategic investment and long-term sustainability.

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s club could be next

While the spotlight initially fell on Karim Benzema’s new environment, attention quickly turned toward Cristiano Ronaldo’s club. Behind the scenes, discussions have reportedly begun over a similar restructuring process. According to Sportksanet, it has emerged that there is a plan to sell up to 50% of Al-Nassr’s shares to external investors, including a mix of international companies and Saudi businessmen.

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This potential move would mark another major shift in how top clubs in the league are operated and financed. Such a transition could redefine the club’s future, especially given Ronaldo’s global influence and the commercial weight he brings.

Why PIF is changing strategy

The reasoning behind these decisions lies in a wider economic vision, as per journalist Abdulkarim Al-Zamil. PIF has played a central role in transforming the Saudi Pro League, injecting funds that helped attract global stars and elevate the competition’s profile.

PIF and Kingdom Holding Company&#039;s representatives arrange deal over Al Hilal.

PIF and Kingdom Holding Company’s representatives arrange deal over Al Hilal.

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Now, the focus appears to be on maximizing returns and redistributing capital within the domestic economy, while encouraging private sector involvement. In an official explanation, the fund outlined its long-term intentions.

“The sale aligns with PIF’s strategy to maximise returns and redeploy capital within the domestic economy,” the statement noted. “PIF is unlocking opportunities to make a transformative impact in the Saudi sports sector and deliver positive, long-term results.”

What does it mean for the league?

These ownership changes could have far-reaching consequences for the league as a whole. Clubs transitioning to private ownership may gain greater flexibility in decision-making, particularly in transfers and commercial partnerships.

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Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr

At the same time, the presence of global stars like Cristiano Ronaldo ensures that any structural change will be closely watched. His influence extends beyond the pitch, making Al-Nassr one of the most visible clubs in world soccer.

For Al-Hilal, now linked with Karim Benzema, the new ownership could open doors to different investment strategies and partnerships. That, in turn, may reshape competition within the league as clubs adapt to new financial realities.

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