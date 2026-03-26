Brazil vs France LIVE Updates: The game kicks off at the Gillette Stadium (0-0)

Brazil and France meet in a friendly for the March international window on Thursday, March 26, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Stick with us for minute-by-minute coverage and don’t miss a single moment of this clash between two of the world’s premier soccer nations in.

With Neymar the most notable absentee, Brazil is using the March window to continue their preparations for the 2026 World Cup, with European-based players now released from their club duties for the break. During the October and November windows, Carlo Ancelotti’s side went 2-1-1, picking up wins over South Korea (5-0) and Senegal (2-0), drawing with Tunisia (1-1) and falling to Japan (3-2), a mixed run of form that now faces a considerably stiffer test.

On the other side, France arrives having topped Group D in UEFA World Cup qualifying with five wins and just one draw, one of the strongest records in the entire European section. With their last defeat coming against Spain in the UEFA Nations League semifinals, a 5-4 loss, Les Bleus are looking to carry their momentum into a marquee matchup against the Canarinha.