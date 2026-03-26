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Brazil vs France LIVE Updates: The game kicks off at the Gillette Stadium (0-0)

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Vinicius Junior of Brazil and Kylian Mbappe of France.
© Harry Murphy & Franco Arland/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior of Brazil and Kylian Mbappe of France.

Brazil and France meet in a friendly for the March international window on Thursday, March 26, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Stick with us for minute-by-minute coverage and don’t miss a single moment of this clash between two of the world’s premier soccer nations in.

With Neymar the most notable absentee, Brazil is using the March window to continue their preparations for the 2026 World Cup, with European-based players now released from their club duties for the break. During the October and November windows, Carlo Ancelotti’s side went 2-1-1, picking up wins over South Korea (5-0) and Senegal (2-0), drawing with Tunisia (1-1) and falling to Japan (3-2), a mixed run of form that now faces a considerably stiffer test.

On the other side, France arrives having topped Group D in UEFA World Cup qualifying with five wins and just one draw, one of the strongest records in the entire European section. With their last defeat coming against Spain in the UEFA Nations League semifinals, a 5-4 loss, Les Bleus are looking to carry their momentum into a marquee matchup against the Canarinha.

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Kickoff!

Referee Ismail Elfath blows the whistle, and the friendly game between Brazil and France is underway.

Head-to-head between France and Brazil

France and Brazil rank among the most dominant nations in soccer over the past several decades, and while the Canarinha hold five World Cup titles to Les Bleus' two, their head-to-head record is remarkably balanced.

In 15 meetings, Brazil and France have won six times each, with three matches ending in a draw. Thursday's clash will be the 16th meeting between the two sides, making Brazil the non-European nation France has faced most often in their history.

France's confirmed XI

Didier Deschamps has confirmed the players to face Brazil from the start (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Malo Gusto, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Hugo Ekitike; Kylian Mbappe.

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Didier Deschamps looking for his first win against Brazil as a coach

Didier Deschamps was part of France's triumphant 1998 World Cup squad that beat Brazil 3-0 in the final. As a manager, however, getting the better of the Canarinha has proven to be a far more elusive proposition.

Since taking charge of France in 2012, Deschamps has faced Brazil twice, losing both times in friendly matches. The first came in 2013, when Brazil won 3-0 in Porto Alegre, followed by a 3-1 defeat at the Stade de France in 2015.

Where are Brazil and France playing?

Thursday's match between Brazil and France will take place at the Gillette Stadium, located in Foxborough, Massachusetts. With a capacity for approximately 65,878 spectators (for major events), the venue will host numerous games during the 2026 World Cup, where it will be temporarily renamed Boston Stadium.

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Kylian Mbappe backs Neymar's presence in the 2026 World Cup

One of the most talked-about storylines surrounding the Brazil national team has been Neymar's omission from the March roster, with many viewing it as one of his last opportunities to impress Carlo Ancelotti and earn a place at the 2026 World Cup.

Now working his way back to fitness at Santos, Neymar has drawn support from an unlikely corner, with Kylian Mbappe stating that he "doesn't see a World Cup without Neymar."

Brazil's starting lineup confirmed!

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed the eleven players that'll be starting the game against France (4-2-4): Ederson; Wesley, Bremer, Leo Pereira, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Andrey Santos; Raphinha, Matheus Cunha, Vinicius Junior, Gabriel Martinelli.

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Kickoff time and how to watch

Brazil and France will face off at 4:00 PM (ET).

You can watch the World Cup qualifiers live on Fubo.

Brazil and France face off in the USA for a friendly

Welcome to our live blog for the match between Brazil and France in an international friendly in the USA. Stay tuned for key updates and live minute-by-minute coverage!

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