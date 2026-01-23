Report: Casemiro could follow Messi’s footsteps with MLS move after Manchester United exit

This week, the Premier League was shaken by Casemiro’s announcement that he will not renew his contract with Manchester United and will depart as a free agent once the current season ends. In that context, rumors have begun to surface about a possible move to Major League Soccer, following the path taken by Lionel Messi.

“In England, they are already daring to suggest that MLS, Saudi Arabia, and even Brazil would be more than willing to welcome with open arms one of the greatest defensive midfielders ever produced by Brazilian soccer,” Marca reported on Friday.

“LA Galaxy, in particular, have already expressed their interest in the player,” the report added, naming one of the Western Conference’s traditional giants as a potential destination for Casemiro, who will turn 34 in February.

LA Galaxy are clearly in need of players of that caliber after a disappointing 2025 MLS season. The club was one of the weakest teams in the Western Conference, finishing 14th and ending the year 11 points outside the play-in zone.

Casemiro will leave Manchester United after this season.

Other possible destinations for Casemiro

While the possibility of following Lionel Messi’s footsteps and playing in MLS may be appealing to Casemiro—as it has been for stars such as Thomas Muller, Hirving Lozano, and Rodrigo De Paul—the United States is not his only potential destination.

The Telegraph reported a few weeks ago, as speculation around a possible Manchester United exit intensified, that two clubs from Saudi Arabia were particularly interested in signing Casemiro.

One is Al Ittihad, the reigning Saudi Pro League champions, where Casemiro would reunite with former teammate Karim Benzema. The other option is Al Nassr, the league’s highest-profile club and home to another former Real Madrid star, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Casemiro’s current priorities

In his announcement, Casemiro made it clear that he remains fully committed to Manchester United for the remainder of his contract. Already eliminated from the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, and no longer involved in European competitions, the Red Devils are now focused solely on the Premier League, where they sit 15 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Given that situation, Manchester United’s primary objective is to secure a spot in the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League. They currently sit fifth, a position that could be enough if English clubs earn UEFA’s additional qualification spot through strong performances this season. Otherwise, United will need to finish in the top four.

Once the club season concludes, however, Casemiro will turn his attention to his main objective of the year: the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Under head coach Carlo Ancelotti, the midfielder has reestablished himself as an important figure for Brazil, and the tournament in North America could represent his final major competition with the national team.