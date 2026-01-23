Messi’s Inter Miami announce signing of MLS goalkeeper ahead of 2026 season

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami continue preparing for the 2026 season, which will see the club competing on multiple fronts at both the domestic and continental levels. With that goal in mind, the club announced the signing of a goalkeeper with prior Major League Soccer experience.

“Inter Miami CF announced today that it has signed goalkeeper Luis Barraza as a Free Agent with a contract through June 2027, with an extension option until June 2028,” the Herons reported Friday in a statement published on the club’s official website.

Barraza, born in Las Cruces, New Mexico, is 29 years old and brings extensive experience in American soccer. He began his career in 2016 in the USL Player Development League—a competition that no longer exists—and reached MLS in 2019, when he joined New York City FC.

While he played a secondary role there, the goalkeeper appeared in 38 matches over six seasons with the club. During that span, he also moved around on loan, spending time with Oakland Roots in the USL and making seven appearances with New York City FC II in MLS Next Pro.

In the 2025 season, Luis Barraza left New York and agreed to join another MLS side. With DC United, he played 24 matches during the regular season, although the team struggled badly, finishing last in the Eastern Conference and missing the playoffs.

Inter Miami make major changes at goalkeeper

Throughout 2025, it became clear that Inter Miami’s biggest strength was its attack, led by Lionel Messi, while its biggest weakness was defense. As a result, the coaching staff and front office worked this winter to raise the overall level of the squad in the areas that needed the most improvement.

In addition to adding several defenders—and moving on from others—the Herons made important decisions regarding their goalkeepers. The club signed Dayne St. Clair, who was named the best goalkeeper in MLS during the 2025 season with Minnesota United, and also made Rocco Rios Novo’s stay permanent.

On the other hand, two of the three goalkeepers who were part of the team that won the MLS title in 2025 will not be on Javier Mascherano’s roster next season. William Yarbrough was the first to leave, joining Toronto FC, while reports indicate that Oscar Ustari will terminate his contract with Inter Miami and depart the club in the coming hours.

Given this scenario, Luis Barraza is expected to arrive in Florida as Mascherano’s third-choice goalkeeper. The starting spot should be fiercely contested between Rocco Rios Novo, who manned the goal during last season’s playoffs, and Dayne St. Clair, who arrives with the reputation earned from his outstanding performances with Minnesota United.