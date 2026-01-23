Christian Pulisic’s Milan watching closely: Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus drops unexpected Serie A switch hint that could boost his 2026 FIFA World Cup chances with Brazil

The soccer world has learned to read between the lines whenever careers, contracts, and World Cup ambitions intersect. This time, the spotlight falls on Christian Pulisic and Gabriel Jesus, two attackers at very different stages of their European journeys but suddenly linked by a narrative that stretches from England to Italy and all the way to the 2026 World Cup. At first glance, it looks like routine transfer speculation. In reality, it may signal a carefully calculated move that could reshape one career — and quietly strengthen another club’s ambitions.

Gabriel Jesus has been one of the most debated figures at Arsenal over the past year. A devastating knee injury suffered in an FA Cup clash against Manchester United sidelined the Brazil international for months, stalling momentum just as he had begun to establish himself as a central figure in the squad. Since returning, however, the striker has looked sharp. He scored a spectacular goal against Aston Villa in the league and followed it with a brace against Inter in the Champions League. This performance reminded everyone of his pedigree on Europe’s biggest stage.

Yet, even as his form improves, uncertainty has lingered. With his contract running until 2027 and Arsenal weighing long-term squad planning, speculation around his future has intensified rather than faded. From the Premier League side’s perspective, the situation is delicate. The club paid $61 million to bring Jesus in from Manchester City in 2022, but repeated injuries have limited their return on investment. While the forward insists he wants to stay, the reality of modern squad management tells a more complicated story.

Reports from Calciomercato suggest that this summer represents the Gunners’ final realistic opportunity to sell if they want to recover a meaningful fee. Italian clubs are watching closely, believing that a deal could be struck for around $24 million due to his contract status.

Juventus and Milan are said to be monitoring Jesus, believing his price could drop significantly with one year left on his deal. That valuation, while far below Arsenal’s initial outlay, makes him suddenly attainable for clubs operating under tighter financial constraints.

Italy’s pull and a childhood fascination

Italy has always held a special place in Gabriel Jesus’ soccer imagination. After his Champions League heroics at San Siro, the Brazilian spoke candidly about what the moment meant to him. “When I was a kid, I watched a lot of Serie A and Italian soccer… to score here brings tears to my eyes. I always dreamed of being here,” headmitted, in comments relayed by CBS Sports Golazo.

Those words resonated in Milan, where the Rossoneri have been actively searching for attacking solutions. The idea of a striker with Champions League experience, tactical intelligence, and pressing ability fits neatly into their sporting profile. As per Corriere dello Sport, Milan views Jesus as a potential solution to their striker issues, especially if other targets fail to materialize.

The subtle hint revealed

Midway through the story, a crucial development emerged — one that reframed everything. According to Fabrizio Romano, the 28-year-old Brazilian has made a significant off-field decision regarding his representation, a move that immediately fueled speculation about a possible Serie A future. While no transfer has been agreed, the timing raised eyebrows across Europe.

Starting immediately, Gabriel Jesus will be working with Giovanni Branchini of Italy as his new agent. This was not a random administrative change. It arrived precisely as links to Serie A intensified, and as Jesus weighed how best to secure regular soccer ahead of the 2026 World Cup. In fact, the player appears to be planning proactively for his next career step, with Italy firmly in focus.

