Report: Barcelona eye Juventus star on free transfer amid concerns over Lewandowski’s attitude

Daniel Villar Pardo

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring a goal.
Robert Lewandowski has excelled at Barcelona since his arrival, quelling any concerns about his age. The seasoned striker boasts 105 goals and 20 assists in 156 matches, surpassing his Borussia Dortmund record. Despite his impressive stats, reports indicate the Culers are displeased with his attitude during his recent injury. After this, they have reportedly turned their attention to a Juventus star as a potential free agent.

According to Diario As, Barcelona are upset with Robert Lewandowski following his injury in the game against Poland. The club reportedly questions how a veteran player like him failed to notice any discomfort before the match. Despite wearing a compression bandage, he played the entire 90 minutes with the national team, leading to an injury that will cause him to miss El Clásico against Real Madrid, which has reportedly greatly upset the Culers.

Amid growing dissatisfaction with Lewandowski’s attitude, Mundo Deportivo reveals that Barcelona are targeting Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic for the next season. With his contract running until 2026, acquiring him as a free agent would make him one of the most appealing prospects available. The report also highlights that Deco, Barcelona’s sporting director, maintains regular contact with the player’s agent, underscoring the club’s serious interest.

With this in mind, Robert Lewandowski’s tenure at Barcelona may be numbered. His contract, according to Transfermarkt, runs through June 2026, but renewal appears improbable. The potential signing of Dusan Vlahovic, alongside Ferran Torres’s emergence and Victor Barbera’s promising talent from the youth academy, suggests the veteran striker’s time with the Culers could be nearing its end.

Robert Lewandowski scoring a goal with Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski’s future points back to LaLiga amid non-renewal with Barcelona rumors

Since joining LaLiga in 2022, Robert Lewandowski has consistently met high expectations, maintaining an impressive average of over 18 goals per season. As a veteran standout amidst emerging stars like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, his potential non-renewal with Barcelona has stirred rumors. A Spanish team reportedly aims to clear roster space for the prolific striker, highlighting his enduring appeal in the league.

Better than Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, and Robert Lewandowski: Spain’s shock goalscorer leaves superstars behind in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

According to Diario Sport, Atletico Madrid aim to acquire Robert Lewandowski as a free agent in 2026. Coach Diego Simeone highly values the striker and envisions him as the perfect pairing with Julián Alvarez. In case the deal happens, the Polish striker would join David Villa, Luis Suarez, and Antoine Griezmann as the fourth former Culers striker to join Atletico, continuing a successful recruitment trend.

Kylian Mbappé recovers key Real Madrid teammate ahead of El Clásico vs. Barcelona

Ahead of El Clasico against FC Barcelona, Kylian Mbappe will be recovering a star teammate from injury.

Lionel Messi reflects on emotional memory from his Barcelona debut in La Liga

Lionel Messi reflected on his official La Liga debut with Barcelona.

Former Barcelona midfielder reportedly eyes exit from Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League to Juventus

Following a tough stint at Barcelona, a stellar midfielder seized the opportunity in the Saudi Pro League, clinching titles Cristiano Ronaldo missed. Now, at 28, the star reportedly draws interest from Juventus, eyeing a potential Serie A return.

Manchester United on alert over Bruno Fernandes and three other stars ahead of Liverpool showdown

Manchester United will face Liverpool this Sunday in the Premier League, and several players, including Bruno Fernandes, were absent from Thursday's training session.

