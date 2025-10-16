Report: Barcelona eye Juventus star on free transfer amid concerns over Lewandowski’s attitude

Robert Lewandowski has excelled at Barcelona since his arrival, quelling any concerns about his age. The seasoned striker boasts 105 goals and 20 assists in 156 matches, surpassing his Borussia Dortmund record. Despite his impressive stats, reports indicate the Culers are displeased with his attitude during his recent injury. After this, they have reportedly turned their attention to a Juventus star as a potential free agent.

According to Diario As, Barcelona are upset with Robert Lewandowski following his injury in the game against Poland. The club reportedly questions how a veteran player like him failed to notice any discomfort before the match. Despite wearing a compression bandage, he played the entire 90 minutes with the national team, leading to an injury that will cause him to miss El Clásico against Real Madrid, which has reportedly greatly upset the Culers.

Amid growing dissatisfaction with Lewandowski’s attitude, Mundo Deportivo reveals that Barcelona are targeting Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic for the next season. With his contract running until 2026, acquiring him as a free agent would make him one of the most appealing prospects available. The report also highlights that Deco, Barcelona’s sporting director, maintains regular contact with the player’s agent, underscoring the club’s serious interest.

With this in mind, Robert Lewandowski’s tenure at Barcelona may be numbered. His contract, according to Transfermarkt, runs through June 2026, but renewal appears improbable. The potential signing of Dusan Vlahovic, alongside Ferran Torres’s emergence and Victor Barbera’s promising talent from the youth academy, suggests the veteran striker’s time with the Culers could be nearing its end.

Robert Lewandowski’s future points back to LaLiga amid non-renewal with Barcelona rumors

Since joining LaLiga in 2022, Robert Lewandowski has consistently met high expectations, maintaining an impressive average of over 18 goals per season. As a veteran standout amidst emerging stars like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, his potential non-renewal with Barcelona has stirred rumors. A Spanish team reportedly aims to clear roster space for the prolific striker, highlighting his enduring appeal in the league.

According to Diario Sport, Atletico Madrid aim to acquire Robert Lewandowski as a free agent in 2026. Coach Diego Simeone highly values the striker and envisions him as the perfect pairing with Julián Alvarez. In case the deal happens, the Polish striker would join David Villa, Luis Suarez, and Antoine Griezmann as the fourth former Culers striker to join Atletico, continuing a successful recruitment trend.