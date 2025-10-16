Trending topics:
Comments

Neymar faces criticism amid injury woes: Training clip shows worrying fall-off as Santos makes decision on contract talks (VIDEO)

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Neymar Jr of Santos looks on.
© Buda Mendes/Getty ImagesNeymar Jr of Santos looks on.

For over a decade, Neymar symbolized Brazilian brilliance — a player whose every touch carried magic, whose dribbles could humiliate defenders, and whose flair defined a generation. But a training video circulating across social media in recent days has painted a far more somber picture of the Santos forward. In it, the 33-year-old appears sluggish, struggling to move with his trademark explosiveness, sparking widespread concern over his physical decline.

That video, now viewed millions of times, arrives at a crucial moment for Santos, which finds itself in the middle of a tense relegation battle in the Brazilian Serie A. The club was once eager to build a new era around their returning hero. Now, it faces an uncomfortable question: can Neymar still deliver at the top level? Thus, behind the scenes, the club has reached a decision — one that reflects growing doubts over his form and fitness.

Memories of Neymar’s exploits, one-of-a-kind dribbling style, decisive passing, and, of course, several stunning goals flood our minds. But the version of Neymar seen in that video is far removed from the dazzling figure who once commanded world-record transfer fees and captivated the soccer world. His movements looked labored, his touch less precise, his acceleration missing.

For many fans, it was a painful reminder of just how far the superstar has fallen since his peak years at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. X (formerly Twitter) users described the footage as “almost embarrassing,” with one remarking that it revealed a player who “seems trapped in a body that no longer obeys his genius.”

Tweet placeholder

Santos makes temporary difficult call

In the wake of the viral controversy, Santos has decided to put contract talks on hold, according to reports from ESPN Brazil. Club officials remain respectful of Neymar’s legacy but believe a full internal review is needed before committing to a long-term renewal.

Advertisement

Neymar’s current contract runs until December 2025, yet doubts about his durability have become impossible to ignore. Injuries have sidelined him for much of the campaign — most recently, a rectus femoris muscle injury in his right thigh sustained in September. He has managed just 21 appearances, scoring six goals and providing three assists since rejoining from Al-Hilal in January.

Santos FC star Neymar Jr

Neymar Jr of Santos takes the field.

A club source told ESPN“There is no conflict with Neymar. We have a good relationship, but his recovery and fitness come first. We need to reassess before discussing any new terms.”

Advertisement

Behind that diplomatic tone lies a deeper reality: The veteran’s wages are a heavy financial burden on a team battling both sporting and economic instability. His salary ranks among the highest in South America, and the club’s board must decide whether the global attention he brings outweighs his limited availability on the pitch.

