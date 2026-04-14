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Fermin Lopez horror injury scare: What really happened in the clash with Juan Musso during Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona in Champions League

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Fermin Lopez of FC Barcelona reacts
© Getty ImagesFermin Lopez of FC Barcelona reacts

Fermin Lopez was left at the center of attention during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals clash between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona after a tense and unusual moment involving goalkeeper Juan Musso. The incident unfolded in a fast-moving attacking sequence where Barcelona looked dangerous inside the box, but something went wrong during the aerial challenge.

Players immediately reacted, and concern spread as Fermin Lopez went down in visible discomfort. As the game briefly slowed, the atmosphere shifted inside the Atletico Madrid half, with medical attention required on the pitch. Early signs suggested a facial injury, but the full extent was still unclear at that stage.

The situation came at a crucial moment in a tightly contested match, with both sides fighting for control and momentum. Barcelona is already leading 2-1 at half-time, but the intensity of the encounter only increased after the stoppage.

What happened between Fermin Lopez and Juan Musso

The incident involving Fermin Lopez and Juan Musso occurred during a high ball into the Atletico Madrid penalty area, when an accidental collision led to a serious-looking injury. In the challenge, the Spaniard suffered a cut and suspected nasal impact, with immediate concern raised on the pitch.

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Medical staff rushed in as heavy bleeding from the face area was visible, forcing a brief stoppage in play while the situation was assessed. There were early suggestions of a possible substitution with Marcus Rashford ready to step in. Barcelona players surrounded the scene as tension grew, while Atletico defenders stepped back during the treatment.

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Given the visible blood and impact, officials also urged caution, as the images from the moment may be sensitive for some viewers. Unofficial and early reports indicate he suffered a heavy blow to the face (including a possible nose injury), with blood streaming as he left the immediate action for treatment.

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Despite the alarming nature of the clash, early indications pointed to an accidental contact rather than intentional foul play, with the focus now on Fermin Lopez’s condition and recovery after the incident. Eventually, he didn’t go off and continued playing.

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