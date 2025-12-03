Lamine Yamal loses key teammate: Barcelona star Dani Olmo hit with harsh injury blow after game vs Atlético Madrid

Lamine Yamal, despite not scoring, managed to be a key piece for Barcelona in their latest win over Atlético Madrid, securing the top spot in LaLiga. With his speed, dribbling, and defensive work, the 18-year-old star was one of the team’s standout players alongside Raphinha and Pedri, exciting the fans. Nonetheless, the Culers will not be able to count on Dani Olmo, one of their star players, as he suffered an injury in the last match.

According to Barcelona on X, formerly Twitter, Dani Olmo suffered a dislocation in his left shoulder in the last match against Atlético Madrid. To recover his best physical condition, the Spaniard will follow a conservative treatment that will keep him off the pitch for a month, ruling him out for the rest of 2025. With this setback, the 27-year-old star suffers his fifth injury, clearly cutting into his progression within the team.

Dani Olmo has faced challenges in securing a starting spot at Barcelona. Despite joining the team as a star player, injuries allowed Fermin Lopez to step in and claim his role. Just as it seemed that he had a chance to assume a more prominent role, in the absence of the 22-year-old star, another injury once again hindered his progress within the team. Nonetheless, he has remained as a crucial rotation player under Hansi Flick as he keeps showcasing his impressive talent.

Dani Olmo’s injury supposedly speeds up Fermin’s recovery

Barcelona have started the 2025-26 season with injuries playing a major role. Not only has there been Dani Olmo’s injury, but players such as Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Joan Garcia, and others have suffered physical problems, with some still sidelined. However, the 27-year-old star’s latest injury has reportedly accelerated Fermin Lopez’s recovery, making him available ahead of schedule.

Fermin Lopez of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring a goal against Real Madrid.

According to Jordi Gil in Diario AS, Fermin Lopez has decided to significantly shorten the recovery time for his soleus injury. Although he was expected to be absent for two weeks, the 22-year-old star could be available for Barcelona’s Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt on November 9. With this, coach Hansi Flick could regain one of his top players, as he has led the team at the start of the season.

Even though Fermin has shortened his recovery time, Hansi Flick will still need to make changes to his lineup for the game against Real Betis on December 6. Without the 22-year-old star and Dani Olmo, Raphinha might take a central role in the attacking midfield, as he does with Brazil. In this scenario, Ferran Torres or Marcus Rashford could hold a key role the left wing, highlighting the team’s impressive depth.