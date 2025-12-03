Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Lamine Yamal loses key teammate: Barcelona star Dani Olmo hit with harsh injury blow after game vs Atlético Madrid

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Barcelona star players Lamine Yamal (L) and Dani Olmo (R).
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesBarcelona star players Lamine Yamal (L) and Dani Olmo (R).

Lamine Yamal, despite not scoring, managed to be a key piece for Barcelona in their latest win over Atlético Madrid, securing the top spot in LaLiga. With his speed, dribbling, and defensive work, the 18-year-old star was one of the team’s standout players alongside Raphinha and Pedri, exciting the fans. Nonetheless, the Culers will not be able to count on Dani Olmo, one of their star players, as he suffered an injury in the last match.

According to Barcelona on X, formerly Twitter, Dani Olmo suffered a dislocation in his left shoulder in the last match against Atlético Madrid. To recover his best physical condition, the Spaniard will follow a conservative treatment that will keep him off the pitch for a month, ruling him out for the rest of 2025. With this setback, the 27-year-old star suffers his fifth injury, clearly cutting into his progression within the team.

Dani Olmo has faced challenges in securing a starting spot at Barcelona. Despite joining the team as a star player, injuries allowed Fermin Lopez to step in and claim his role. Just as it seemed that he had a chance to assume a more prominent role, in the absence of the 22-year-old star, another injury once again hindered his progress within the team. Nonetheless, he has remained as a crucial rotation player under Hansi Flick as he keeps showcasing his impressive talent.

Dani Olmo’s injury supposedly speeds up Fermin’s recovery

Barcelona have started the 2025-26 season with injuries playing a major role. Not only has there been Dani Olmo’s injury, but players such as Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Joan Garcia, and others have suffered physical problems, with some still sidelined. However, the 27-year-old star’s latest injury has reportedly accelerated Fermin Lopez’s recovery, making him available ahead of schedule.

Barcelona star Fermin Lopez celebrating a goal

Fermin Lopez of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring a goal against Real Madrid.

According to Jordi Gil in Diario AS, Fermin Lopez has decided to significantly shorten the recovery time for his soleus injury. Although he was expected to be absent for two weeks, the 22-year-old star could be available for Barcelona’s Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt on November 9. With this, coach Hansi Flick could regain one of his top players, as he has led the team at the start of the season.

Advertisement
Report: Robert Lewandowski and three other key players are set to leave Barcelona at the end of the 2025-26 season

see also

Report: Robert Lewandowski and three other key players are set to leave Barcelona at the end of the 2025-26 season

Even though Fermin has shortened his recovery time, Hansi Flick will still need to make changes to his lineup for the game against Real Betis on December 6. Without the 22-year-old star and Dani Olmo, Raphinha might take a central role in the attacking midfield, as he does with Brazil. In this scenario, Ferran Torres or Marcus Rashford could hold a key role the left wing, highlighting the team’s impressive depth.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Barcelona’s Flick issues injury update on Pedri, Dani Olmo after exits in 3-1 win vs. Atletico Madrid

Barcelona’s Flick issues injury update on Pedri, Dani Olmo after exits in 3-1 win vs. Atletico Madrid

Pedri and Dani Olmo were forced to exit the game against Atletico Madrid, and head coach Hansi Flick delivered an injury update on both FC Barcelona stars.

Unpaid transfer fees pile up as the players Barcelona still owes $168 million for revealed: Expensive list includes Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha

Unpaid transfer fees pile up as the players Barcelona still owes $168 million for revealed: Expensive list includes Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha

Unpaid transfer fees have once again come back to haunt Barcelona, worsening an already fragile economic situation that shows no sign of easing.

Bad news for Barcelona: Star ruled out of Spain’s World Cup qualifiers, could also miss Real Madrid clash

Bad news for Barcelona: Star ruled out of Spain’s World Cup qualifiers, could also miss Real Madrid clash

A Spanish player has been ruled out of the national team for the World Cup qualifiers and may also miss the match between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Will trio Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Jude Bellingham start? Confirmed lineups for Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid in La Liga

Will trio Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Jude Bellingham start? Confirmed lineups for Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid in La Liga

Real Madrid arrives in Bilbao carrying both talent and turbulence, stepping into San Mames with Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham all under the microscope as the club seeks to halt a worrying slide.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo