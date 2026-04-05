Report: Antonio Conte emerges as frontrunner to become Italy’s next head coach

Italy appear to be in one of the worst crises their national team has faced in recent years. After failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) seems set on a major restructuring, parting ways with Gennaro Gattuso. In response, they have reportedly decided to pursue a return for Antonio Conte—who is thriving at Napoli—as their new head coach, although his arrival would be tied to certain conditions.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Antonio Conte has emerged as the leading option to take over as Italy’s head coach, becoming the FIGC’s main candidate. Despite being under contract until 2027, the experienced manager would be a realistic option for the Azzurri, as he is highly interested in returning to the national team after his spell between 2014 and 2016.

Although Conte is currently managing Napoli, president Aurelio De Laurentiis would be open to his departure in the summer of 2026. However, this would be more likely if Giovanni Malagò is appointed as the new FIGC president, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. With the federation’s presidential elections set for June 22, the decision on the new head coach could still take some time to materialize.

While Conte is generating excitement within the FIGC, fans are not entirely convinced by his potential appointment. The veteran would represent continuity in terms of playing style, which does not fully appeal to supporters. Moreover, he is not known for prioritizing young players, raising concerns about the long-term direction of the project, especially as everything pointed toward a more radical shift.

Antonio Conte coach of Napoli reacts during the Serie A match.

Maldini and Del Piero may reportedly take on roles within Italy

After failing to truly shine for the past 20 years, Italy now appear set on a restructuring within the FIGC, aiming to bring the national team up to the level of its rivals. While this process has already begun with the departures of Leonardo Bonucci, Gianluigi Buffon, and Gennaro Gattuso, it does not seem likely to stop there. Instead, Paolo Maldini and Alessandro Del Piero may reportedly take on prominent roles in the sporting project.

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According to Nicolò Schira, via X, Paolo Maldini is considering getting involved with the FIGC, aiming to revive Italian soccer. Rather than taking on a role as head coach, the veteran would assume an operational position. Similarly, Alessandro Del Piero is gaining traction among political figures to take on a key role within the federation’s structure. With them, the Azzurri could begin a deep rebuild.