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Álvaro Arbeloa reportedly defines his Real Madrid future in Champions League quarterfinals vs Bayern Munich

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Alvaro Arbeloa, Head Coach of Real Madrid, looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesAlvaro Arbeloa, Head Coach of Real Madrid, looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Although Real Madrid seemed to be getting back on track under Álvaro Arbeloa, they have not managed to sustain a consistent winning run, raising serious doubts about their style of play. In addition, Los Blancos have stopped shining collectively, something that does not fully convince the front office. As a result, the Spaniard is reportedly playing for his future at the club in the Champions League quarterfinals against Bayern Munich.

According to Marco Ruiz via Diario AS, Arbeloa’s defeat to RCD Mallorca has left his future at Real Madrid hanging by a thread. Because of this, he must convince the front office by defeating Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals. If he fails to do so, the Spaniard could be sealing his fate, departing at the end of the season and making way for another coach.

Not only has he failed to put together a strong run of form, but he has also struggled to impose a dominant style of play. While Arbeloa has improved the atmosphere in the dressing room, he does not appear to be leading Los Blancos toward a winning streak, with the team sitting seven points behind Barcelona in LaLiga. A victory over Bayern Munich could boost his chances of staying.

Real Madrid do not need to be the favorite to beat Bayern Munich. Throughout their history, they’ve shown that they don’t need to be in top form to win in the Champions League, having defeated Manchester City, who were in top form. For this reason, Los Blancos could beat the German side, advance to the semifinals, and even set their sights on the coveted title. If that happens, Arbeloa would indeed have a chance to stay, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

Alvaro Arbeloa, Head Coach of Real Madrid, speaks with Vinicius Junior during the game against Albacete.

Alvaro Arbeloa, Head Coach of Real Madrid, speaks with Vinicius Junior during the game against Albacete.

Arbeloa underperforms compared to Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Real Madrid have failed to find their longed-for stability, dismissing Xabi Alonso just a few months after his arrival. In this context, Árbeloa seemed to emerge as the clear solution, improving the locker room atmosphere. Despite this, he has not even managed to improve on his predecessor’s statistics, stringing together fewer victories while leaving the same doubts.

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Real Madrid manager Arbeloa jokingly questions Ancelotti’s handling of Vinicius with Brazil

Xabi Alonso was dismissed in early January 2026, after accumulating five defeats, 20 wins, and three draws in 28 games. Far from improving the team’s performance with Árbeloa, he has maintained the same number of losses but with only 13 wins in 18 games, leaving a much higher defeat ratio. Because of this, Real Madrid fans continue to have serious doubts about whether Álvaro’s continuity is a good decision.

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