Lionel Messi and Argentina given wake-up call by Lionel Scaloni as Rodrigo De Paul’s 2026 World Cup role suddenly uncertain due to bizarre reason

The atmosphere around Argentina is beginning to shift as Lionel Messi, Lionel Scaloni, and Rodrigo De Paul find themselves at the center of a growing debate ahead of the next global tournament. What once felt like a settled core now appears increasingly uncertain, with internal standards being raised across the board.

There is a clear sense that past achievements are no longer enough to secure a place in the squad. Argentina’s triumph on the biggest stage has not insulated players from scrutiny, and expectations have only intensified. The reported message from the coaching staff is firm, and it applies equally to every player regardless of status.

This shift in tone has created tension, particularly for figures who were once considered untouchable. De Paul, long regarded as one of the emotional and tactical pillars of the team, now faces an uncertain future. His recent performances have come under the microscope, and the spotlight has only grown brighter with each passing match.

La Albiceleste is entering a period of transition, where competition for places is fiercer than ever. Scaloni appears determined to reshape the squad dynamic, ensuring that only those performing at the highest level remain involved. In that sense, there is a reported underlying concern that Lionel Scaloni is not convinced by Rodrigo De Paul’s level prior to the World Cup, raising serious doubts about his place in the 2026 squad.

Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina reacts during the international friendly against Mauritania.

Lionel Scaloni sends strong warning to his squad

The 47-year-old manager has made his stance unmistakably clear, issuing a direct warning to his players as preparations intensify. “The honeymoon is over. Being World Champions is great, but you must be at your best for what’s next,” journalist Federico Buerno claims Scaloni warned, emphasizing that past glory carries no guarantees. This message highlights a strict merit-based approach, where every player must continuously prove their value.

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The coach’s comments underline a significant cultural shift within the squad. Success is no longer a comfort zone but a benchmark that must be maintained. No place is guaranteed, and potential cuts are already being considered ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Rodrigo De Paul of Argentina reacts with teammate Lionel Messi

Rodrigo De Paul under growing scrutiny

Among those most affected by this shift is said to be Rodrigo De Paul, whose recent form has raised concerns. After playing a key role in Argentina’s 2022 triumph, where he contributed significantly with creativity and work rate, expectations remain high. However, his performances since moving to Inter Miami have not fully convinced the coaching staff, according to ESPN Argentina.

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Statistically, the midfielder’s output has dipped, with just one goal and two assists in eight appearances, reflecting the challenges of adapting to a new environment. The transition from elite European competition to Major League Soccer has also fueled debate about his competitive sharpness.

During a recent friendly, De Paul’s role further highlighted the uncertainty. Despite being fit, he started on the bench and failed to make a significant impact after coming on.

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