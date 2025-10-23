Trending topics:
Relief for Milan and USMNT: Christian Pulisic shares encouraging seven-word update on injury recovery progress

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan warms up before the Serie A match between AC Milan and SSC Napoli.
When Christian Pulisic left the pitch clutching his leg during the United States’ friendly win over Australia, the collective gasp from both AC Milan and USMNT supporters was impossible to ignore. The American winger, who had been in exceptional form at the start of the 2025-26 season, saw his momentum halted by what appeared to be a worrying hamstring injury. Now, however, there is light at the end of the tunnel — and Pulisic himself has delivered a seven-word update that’s lifted spirits in both Milan and the United States.

Before the setback, the 27-year-old was one of Serie A’s brightest performers, with six goals and two assists in his first eight matches across all competitions. He had become one of Milan’s key attacking weapons under Massimiliano Allegri, helping the Rossoneri stay locked in a tight title race alongside Inter, Napoli, and Roma.

But the story took a cruel turn during the international break. While representing the U.S. national team in a friendly against Australia, Pulisic lasted just 31 minutes before limping off in visible discomfort. The match ended 2-1 in favor of the USMNT thanks to two goals from Haji Wright, but the injury overshadowed the result.

According to La Repubblica, the club’s medical team had warned that its player was already managing a minor ankle issue before joining the national side. Their frustration reportedly grew after he was named in the starting lineup against Australia, just days after playing 17 minutes versus Ecuador. The club viewed the decision as unnecessarily risky. “The Rossoneri were furious with the U.S. coaching staff for fielding Pulisic despite recent medical warnings,” the outlet reported.

Hopeful timeline for return

Multiple Italian sources have confirmed that Pulisic will miss at least two weeks of action. He is expected to sit out the team’s upcoming clashes with Pisa, Atalanta, and Roma, but there’s cautious optimism that he could be available for Parma on November 8, just before the international window.

If recovery continues to go well, Pulisic could also rejoin the USMNT squad for their friendlies against Paraguay and Uruguay in mid-November — a scenario that would be welcomed by U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino, who has been under pressure after a mixed run of results. However, Milan’s priority remains ensuring that the American is fully fit for the Derby della Madonnina against Inter Milan on November 23, a match that could have major implications for the Serie A title race.

Christian Pulisic of the United States leaves the game after picking up an injury vs Australia.

What did Pulisic say?

While fans and analysts debated the timeline of his recovery, Pulisic himself broke his silence this week through an Instagram story that instantly went viral among Milan and USA supporters. The update revealed both relief and determination: “It’s been a tough couple of weeks. But recovery is going great and I’m hungry to get back out there.”

