UEFA makes decision on Serie A’s plans for Australia game after La Liga’s shock move: Will Christian Pulisic’s Milan still host Como in Perth?

When Milan returns to Serie A action early next year, all eyes may not be on the pitch but rather 8,500 miles away, in Australia. The club, featuring Christian Pulisic in its ranks, finds itself at the centre of a major debate about the future of domestic league fixtures abroad. Yet, after UEFA’s latest intervention, the ambitious plan that was once seen as a done deal now hangs in uncertainty. Coming hot on the heels of a similar move by Spain’s La Liga, it has raised serious questions: will Milan’s scheduled game against Como in Perth still go ahead?

The proposal to stage the league game in Perth arose due to logistical complications back home. With the San Siro Stadium occupied for the Winter Olympics preparations in February, Serie A looked for an alternative venue. What began as a practical solution soon became a global marketing opportunity, with the league reportedly set to earn $14 million from the one-off match — the majority of which would go to the Rossoneri.

Earlier this month, UEFA granted special permission for the game to be played overseas, echoing a similar green light it had briefly given to La Liga’s Villarreal vs. Barcelona fixture planned for Miami. But when Spain’s league later cancelled its Miami plan following backlash from fans, players, and Real Madrid, the ripple effect was immediate. Suddenly, what seemed an approved adventure for Serie A no longer looked certain.

That uncertainty deepened when reports from The Guardian revealed a growing sentiment within UEFA that the feasibility of Milan vs. Como being held in Australia is “receding.” The European governing body, once reluctantly supportive, is now pressuring Serie A to reconsider its plan. Though UEFA had initially allowed the move, the body’s stance is now firm. It does not want a precedent set that could open the door for more leagues to relocate matches abroad, Corriere della Sera confirms.

The hidden twist

Midway through the growing debate, UEFA’s real decision emerged: it had begun to pressure Serie A to reconsider the Milan vs. Como plan entirely. What had once been a formal approval was now under heavy scrutiny, with UEFA citing fan opposition, competitive integrity, and the recent La Liga decision as key factors.

The move leaves Serie A in an increasingly isolated position. According to The Guardian, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is now facing “external pressure” to block the match from going ahead, while FIFA has yet to give final approval. Without those signatures, the Perth plan cannot proceed.