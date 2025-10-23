Neymar Jr’s future could be taking shape: Santos FC president Marcelo Teixeira clarifies plans for the veteran star

Neymar Jr.‘s stint at Al Hilal was plagued by injuries, prompting his return to Santos FC, the club where he rose to stardom. Initially viewed as a dream homecoming, his return has been marred by persistent minor injuries and the team’s lackluster performance. As speculation swirls around his future, Santos president Marcelo Teixeira has stepped forward, clarifying his intentions about the star’s continuity.

“We haven’t discussed the renewal yet, but it’s a priority for everyone because his mind is set on being in the next World Cup… Unless something different or unusual happens, if nothing out of the ordinary occurs, the possibility is that the renewal will take place,” Marcelo Teixeira said, as reported by Diario Sport.

Since Neymar Jr. arrived at Santos FC in January 2025, the team’s struggles have persisted, currently placing 16th in the Brasileirao standings. The 33-year-old star has contributed 6 goals and 3 assists in 23 appearances, but the team’s shortcomings extend beyond his inconsistent level. A lack of investment in competitive talent amidst a high-spending league has left the squad without standouts, unfairly placing the weight of criticism on their veteran star.

Although Marcelo Teixeira emphasized his desire for Neymar to renew his contract with Santos FC, uncertainty looms over whether the veteran forward views this as his best move. With the 2026 World Cup approaching, the 33-year-old star might seek a more competitive environment to elevate his game, aiming for a spot on Brazil’s roster—a challenging endeavor given the formidable competition from Lucas Paqueta and Raphinha.

Neymar of Santos celebrates after scoring the team´s first goal.

Where could Neymar Jr. play next if he leaves Santos FC as a free agent?

Over the past few months, Neymar Jr.’s future has been swirling with rumors of a potential return to Europe. After Inter Milan denying any connection to the veteran’s possible arrival, thereby seemingly closing the doors to Europe’s elite leagues. Nonetheless, the 33-year-old star forward continues to be a magnet for attention, especially if he opts to leave as a free agent in December.

According to O Globo, Inter Miami are eyeing Neymar Jr as a free agent to potentially reunite the iconic MSN trio that dazzled at Barcelona. With Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba retiring, the Herons may have the financial leeway to secure his signing. However, Neymar’s decision hinges on the role coach Javier Mascherano offers him, as his primary focus remains on preparing for the 2026 World Cup with Brazil.