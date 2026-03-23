Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. reaches 100 goal contributions, etching his name in La Liga history

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Vinícius Jr. has faced heavy criticism, as his goal-scoring output has declined. After playing 43 matches, the Brazilian has recorded just 17 goals, a figure well below his numbers from previous seasons. Despite this, the Real Madrid star has managed to write his name into LaLiga history, reaching 100 goal contributions over the last five seasons.

According to StatMuse, via X, formerly Twitter, Vinícius Jr. has become the first player in the last five seasons to reach 100 G/A. With this, the Real Madrid star establishes himself as the team’s best player in recent years and one of the undisputed leaders of the league.

Far from settling for that, Vinícius has also become the only player in the league to record more than 15 G/A in each of the last five LaLiga seasons. With this level of performance, the Brazilian has already established himself as Real Madrid’s 15th all-time top scorer, surpassing Gonzalo Higuaín, Juanito, Gareth Bale, Ronaldo Nazário and Sergio Ramos.

Following the arrival of head coach Álvaro Arbeloa, Vinícius Jr. regained his attacking freedom, contributing to more areas beyond goal-scoring. With Kylian Mbappé shining in front of goal, the Brazilian stands as the team’s second-leading assist provider with 12, only behind Arda Güler. With this, the 25-year-old winger establishes as Real Madrid’s most efficient player, amid criticism.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid

Report: Vinicius Jr. nears a contract extension with Real Madrid

Vinícius Jr. has established as Real Madrid’s most important player over the past five years, but he kept his future uncertain for several months. Amid a tense relationship with then-head coach Xabi Alonso, he was leaning toward not renewing his contract, which runs until 2027. However, the arrival of Álvaro Arbeloa has changed the outlook, reportedly bringing him closer to a renewal.

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see also Vinicius Jr.’s brace leads an important victory for Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in 2025-26 LaLiga clash

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid president, Florentino Pérez, has managed to bring positions closer with Vinícius Jr., moving toward a contract renewal. While no figures or contract length have been disclosed, the Brazilian could approach a deal similar to Kylian Mbappé’s, avoiding a potential departure and establishing himself as the cornerstone of the team.