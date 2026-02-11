Real Madrid’s European Super League project over as Spanish giants secure Champions League future

Real Madrid, with president Florentino Pérez at the forefront, placed UEFA in a difficult position five years ago when they promoted the European Super League as a rival to the Champions League.

Fan backlash across Europe made the project unviable. The saga concluded on Wednesday as Real Madrid, UEFA, and the European Football Clubs released a joint statement formally closing the chapter on the Super League.

The statement reads: “UEFA, European Football Clubs and Real Madrid CF reach agreement for the good of European club football.”

It continues: “Following months of discussions conducted in the best interests of European football, UEFA, European Football Clubs (EFC), and Real Madrid CF announce that they have reached an agreement of principles for the well-being of European club football, respecting the principle of sporting merit with emphasis on long-term club sustainability and the enhancement of fan experience through the use of technology. This agreement of principles will also serve to resolve their legal disputes related to the European Super League, once such principles are executed and implemented.”

Barcelona had left the European Super League

The original clubs behind the project included Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético, Milan, Arsenal, Chelsea, Inter, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham. Several withdrew quickly after protests from supporters, while others remained for longer.

Chelsea fans protesting the European Super League (Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

Barcelona announced their departure from the Super League last week, shortly before Joan Laporta’s resignation, confirming their stance through a brief note on the club’s official website.

The message stated: “FC Barcelona informs that today it has officially notified the European Super League Company and the clubs that have been part of it of its disassociation from the European Super League project.”

European Super League background

The European Super League was unveiled in 2021 as a breakaway tournament backed by some of Europe’s most powerful clubs. It aimed to secure permanent participation and increase revenues but collapsed within days amid widespread opposition.

Fans, domestic leagues, and UEFA argued it would damage competitive balance and undermine established structures. Although the project failed, it sparked ongoing debate about governance, financial distribution, and the role of elite clubs in European soccer.