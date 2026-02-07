Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona secure Champions League future with crucial decision on the European Super League

Barcelona did what they needed to do on the field in Saturday’s match. At Camp Nou, backed by the home crowd, they maintained their lead in the La Liga standings with a convincing 3-0 victory over Real Mallorca. Earlier in the day, however, a separate statement regarding the European Super League also drew attention.

Tensions between some of the world’s most powerful clubs over the idea of a new competition designed to replace the Champions League have fueled heated debate for years. Those discussions continued even after the project was shelved. Now the issue returned to the spotlight with Barcelona deciding to step away.

In a post on their website, the club stated: “FC Barcelona hereby announces that today it has formally notified the European Super League Company and the clubs involved of its withdrawal from the European Super League project.”

European Super League background

The European Super League was announced in 2021 as a breakaway competition led by several of Europe’s biggest clubs. The project aimed to guarantee participation and increase revenues but collapsed within days following widespread opposition.

Fans around the continent protested against the competition (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Fans, domestic leagues, and UEFA strongly criticized the proposal, arguing it would harm competitive balance and undermine traditional soccer structures. Political pressure and the threat of sanctions led most clubs to withdraw quickly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Yamal’s Barcelona and Mbappé’s Real Madrid compared by a Copa del Rey rival: ‘They are more predictable’

Despite its failure, the Super League left a lasting impact. It fueled ongoing discussions about soccer governance, revenue distribution, and the influence of elite clubs within European competitions.

Barcelona’s political moment

Saturday also marked Joan Laporta’s final match as Barcelona’s president under the current mandate, as he is resigning in order to postulate again. The club’s board announced a series of measures in January, with the key decision being the scheduling of new presidential elections for March 15.

Laporta is the leading candidate to retain the position following the stabilization of the club. His main challenger appears to be Víctor Font, who received nearly 30 percent of the vote in the previous election. Marc Ciria, Xavier Vilajoana, and Joan Comprubí are the other options for fans.

Advertisement