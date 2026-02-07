Trending topics:
La Liga
Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona secure Champions League future with crucial decision on the European Super League

Mauro Tognacca

Yamal should continue to shine in Champions League matches with Barcelona
Barcelona did what they needed to do on the field in Saturday’s match. At Camp Nou, backed by the home crowd, they maintained their lead in the La Liga standings with a convincing 3-0 victory over Real Mallorca. Earlier in the day, however, a separate statement regarding the European Super League also drew attention.

Tensions between some of the world’s most powerful clubs over the idea of a new competition designed to replace the Champions League have fueled heated debate for years. Those discussions continued even after the project was shelved. Now the issue returned to the spotlight with Barcelona deciding to step away.

In a post on their website, the club stated: “FC Barcelona hereby announces that today it has formally notified the European Super League Company and the clubs involved of its withdrawal from the European Super League project.”

European Super League background

The European Super League was announced in 2021 as a breakaway competition led by several of Europe’s biggest clubs. The project aimed to guarantee participation and increase revenues but collapsed within days following widespread opposition.

Fans around the continent protested against the competition (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Fans, domestic leagues, and UEFA strongly criticized the proposal, arguing it would harm competitive balance and undermine traditional soccer structures. Political pressure and the threat of sanctions led most clubs to withdraw quickly.

Yamal’s Barcelona and Mbappé’s Real Madrid compared by a Copa del Rey rival: ‘They are more predictable’

Despite its failure, the Super League left a lasting impact. It fueled ongoing discussions about soccer governance, revenue distribution, and the influence of elite clubs within European competitions.

Barcelona’s political moment

Saturday also marked Joan Laporta’s final match as Barcelona’s president under the current mandate, as he is resigning in order to postulate again. The club’s board announced a series of measures in January, with the key decision being the scheduling of new presidential elections for March 15.

Laporta is the leading candidate to retain the position following the stabilization of the club. His main challenger appears to be Víctor Font, who received nearly 30 percent of the vote in the previous election. Marc Ciria, Xavier Vilajoana, and Joan Comprubí are the other options for fans.

Lionel Messi's stance on Barcelona presidential election reportedly revealed

Barcelona’s presidential elections are approaching, and Lionel Messi remains a central figure in the debate.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta criticized by former referee after Real Madrid remarks: 'He must apologise'

Barcelona president Joan Laporta was criticized by a former referee after a controversial Real Madrid match.

Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Inigo Martinez linked with possible Barcelona return: Al-Nassr defender responds to rumors with brutal nine-word reminder

Now settled in Saudi Arabia, Inigo Martinez has found himself back in the Barcelona spotlight—not through transfer negotiations, but through a sharp, carefully worded response that has sparked debate in Spain.

How to watch Club America vs Monterrey in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Club America receive Monterrey on Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026. USA fans can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times and complete TV and streaming information to catch the action live.

