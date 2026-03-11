Trending topics:
Eden Hazard makes surprising claim on early retirement of Real Madrid’s Vinícius Jr: ‘I wouldn’t be surprised’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Former Real Madrid star Eden Hazard and Vinicius Jr.
© Angel Martinez/Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty ImagesFormer Real Madrid star Eden Hazard and Vinicius Jr.

After announcing his retirement in 2023, former Real Madrid star Eden Hazard stayed away from everything related to soccer for quite some time. Nevertheless, the Belgian decided to break his silence, speaking about Vinicius Jr. He not only acknowledged his great talent but also talked about all the challenges he must face. He even chose to give some surprising comments about the Brazilian’s retirement, delivering a strong critique.

“Nowadays, people talk more about what he does off the pitch or what he goes through, rather than what he brings to the game. People forget what an exceptional player he is. All this must weigh on him. It can’t be easy to take to the pitch thinking only about soccer. I wouldn’t be surprised if, at 30, he said he was leaving, that he was quitting soccer, because nothing would change anyway,” Eden Hazard said, via RTBF.

While Vinicius Jr. remains one of the best players in the world, everything surrounding the Brazilian veers far from soccer, with accusations of racism and on-field behavior being the main topics. Although he managed to overcome these criticisms at first, this season his performance has dropped noticeably, making pressure a possible factor. Because of this, the Belgian points to potential burnout for the 25-year-old star that could lead him to retirement.

Far from Vinicius being the only one affected in this regard, Lamine Yamal has also been a victim of this pressure, as everything around him revolved around matters outside of sport. Because of this, the Spaniard decided to step back from social media and the press. While the Brazilian often plays a provocative character, he frequently becomes a target of racial discrimination and harsh criticism—something that should never happen.

Vinicius claimed he was discriminated

Vinícius Jr. emerges as a leading figure against racism in soccer

Throughout his sporting career, Vinicius Jr. has always been a highly provocative figure, angering many opponents and fans. Because of this, he has become a target of racial discrimination from some spectators, who demand that he tone down his constant provocations. Nevertheless, the goal is not to change the Brazilian but to eliminate any form of discrimination from soccer, with him serving as a leading figure in this cause.

Not Zidane or Ancelotti: Former Real Madrid star Eden Hazard names surprising pick as the best coach ever

Not Zidane or Ancelotti: Former Real Madrid star Eden Hazard names surprising pick as the best coach ever

International Football Association Board (IFAB) are reportedly advancing a rule aimed at prohibiting players from covering their mouths when addressing an opponent. If they do so, they would receive a yellow card. With this, they aim to ensure that any accusation of discrimination can be verified on video and sanctioned, according to multiple media outlets.

With this, the Brazilian emerges as a transformative figure, as he has not stayed silent in the face of discrimination and has pushed for changes within FIFA. Because of this, Vinicius may not consider early retirement as an option, since his strong mentality and resilience make him a role model in the sport. Instead, he aims to regain his best form and transform the reality for other players.

