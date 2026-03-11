Trending topics:
Vinicius and Haaland aim to end strange Champions League curse in Real Madrid vs. Manchester City clashes

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and Manchester City's Erling Haaland.
© Florencia Tan Jun/Carl Recine/Getty ImagesReal Madrid's Vinicius Junior and Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

The showdown between Real Madrid and Manchester City is, without a doubt, the most attractive matchup of the Champions League Round of 16. Without Kylian Mbappe but with Vinicius Junior leading the attack, the Spanish side will try to take advantage at home in the first leg. However, they must be cautious of the ever-dangerous threat posed by Erling Haaland.

Beyond the significance of this match and the quality of both teams, recent history adds another intriguing layer to the matchup. Real Madrid and Manchester City have faced each other in the knockout stages of the Champions League in five of the last six editions.

Although the winning side has varied each time, with three victories for the Spaniards and two for the English club, one unusual statistic has remained constant: the team that scored the first goal of the series ended up being eliminated.

That pattern even repeated itself in the match they played during this season’s league phase at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. On December 10, 2025, Real Madrid took the lead through a goal from Rodrygo, but the Citizens turned the score around with goals from Nico O’Reilly and Erling Haaland.

Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid

Recent history between Real Madrid and Manchester City

The run of frequent meetings between Real Madrid and Manchester City in the Champions League began in the 2019-20 season. In that tie, the Spanish club scored the first goal through Isco, but they were eventually eliminated after losing both matches in the Round of 16.

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2025-26 Champions League Round of 16 First Leg

In 2021 the two sides did not face each other, although they came close. Manchester City reached the final against Chelsea, who in the previous round had eliminated Real Madrid with a 3-1 aggregate score. That was the only edition in the last seven in which the two clubs did not meet.

Real Madrid won the title in the 2021-22 season. On their way to the trophy, they had to eliminate Manchester City in the semifinals, doing so with a 6-5 aggregate score. The series had started in favor of the English side with a goal from Kevin De Bruyne, but they were unable to hold onto that advantage.

In 2023, the trophy was lifted by Manchester City for the first time in their history. In the semifinals, they got their revenge and defeated Los Blancos, who had opened the scoring in the series thanks to a goal from Vinicius. The 4-0 win in the second leg showed the dominance of Pep Guardiola’s side that year.

Champions League 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

In the 2023-24 season, it was Real Madrid who advanced on penalties, even though that quarterfinal series had started with a goal from Bernardo Silva. And a year later, Haaland put Manchester City ahead early in the first leg of the playoff round, but the series ended with a convincing 6-5 aggregate victory for the Spanish side.

