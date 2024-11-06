Carlo Ancelotti, one of Real Madrid’s most celebrated managers, is facing mounting pressure and uncertainty regarding his future at the club following a series of setbacks this season. The club’s recent losses, including a 3-1 defeat to Milan in the Champions League at the Bernabeu and a 4-0 loss to Barcelona in El Clasico, have fueled intense criticism of Ancelotti’s tactics and squad management. Now, club president Florentino Perez is reportedly questioning whether Ancelotti is the right man to lead the team forward, as the Italian coach struggles to find solutions in an increasingly difficult campaign.

Ancelotti’s current struggles come after a decade-long tenure marked by remarkable success with Real Madrid. In his first spell in 2013, he led the team to Champions League glory, only to be dismissed after the following season despite his achievements. His return in 2021 saw him continue his winning legacy, lifting the Champions League trophy twice more. However, this season has seen a dramatic shift in fortunes. Following the recent signing of Kylian Mbappe, Los Blancos have been expected to reach new heights, yet the team has underperformed, leading to questions about the Italian’s tactics and his handling of the squad.

One focal point of frustration has been the handling of young talents, particularly Turkish midfielder Arda Güler and Brazilian forward Endrick. Reports from Spanish outlet Relevo indicate that sources within the club are concerned about Ancelotti’s management style, which they believe has restricted Guler’s development. Guler, who has shown promise during his limited minutes on the field, has not been given the consistent playing time needed to build momentum. This inconsistency in nurturing emerging players has intensified the scrutiny around Ancelotti’s approach and raised concerns about his suitability for managing Real Madrid’s current roster, which includes a mix of seasoned veterans and ambitious young players.

Tactical deficiencies impacting performance

As the Spanish giants contend with an unbalanced squad, Ancelotti has struggled to find an effective system to suit the new lineup. The team has shown significant weaknesses in multiple areas, affecting the overall performance. Defensively, they have been prone to lapses that have led to disappointing results, and their midfield lacks the creativity to control and dominate games. Additionally, the attacking unit has not delivered the level of goals expected, resulting in a lackluster season that has only added to Ancelotti’s challenges.

One critical gap in the squad is the absence of Toni Kroos, whose summer retirement left a void in Real Madrid’s midfield. Kroos was instrumental in stabilizing the team and controlling the tempo, and his departure has yet to be adequately addressed. The void left by the former World Cup winner has destabilized Real Madrid’s midfield, and Ancelotti’s attempts to fill this role have not been successful.

Further complicating the season for Ancelotti is his poor performance in key matches, such as El Clasico against Barcelona. The loss to Barcelona is said to have been a turning point for Perez’s confidence in Ancelotti, with some Spanish reports suggesting the outcome affected the club president’s view of his manager’s capacity to handle high-stakes games.

Who would be in line to replace Ancelotti?

Perez’s patience is reportedly wearing thin, and there are indications that Ancelotti’s future hinges on the team’s immediate performance. Sources inside the club indicate that there were no plans to remove Ancelotti mid-season, but the poor results have brought that possibility closer to reality. German outlet BILD suggests that Ancelotti’s position is under intense scrutiny and that Perez has already begun to consider potential successors, notably Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso. The former Madrid midfielder has emerged as a favorite to step into the managerial role should Ancelotti be dismissed, with Alonso seen as a potential candidate to guide the clubback to glory.

the 42-year-old, currently enjoying a successful spell with Bayer Leverkusen, has been on Perez’s radar since last season. Despite interest from other top European clubs, including Manchester City, Alonso is reportedly the preferred choice to lead Real Madrid in a new direction. The prospect of Alonso taking over, possibly even before the end of the season, underscores the uncertainty surrounding Ancelotti’s tenure. In response, Bayer Leverkusen has reportedly identified Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola as their first-choice successor should his Spanish compatriot head home.

While reports suggest that Perez may delay any decision until the end of the season, Ancelotti’s future in the Spanish capital will ultimately depend on the team’s ability to deliver consistent results. The club initially planned to provide full support to Ancelotti throughout the campaign, but his hold on the position has weakened as the season’s poor results continue. If the team’s performance does not improve quickly, Ancelotti’s time in Madrid may be cut short, a move that would signal the end of a significant chapter in the club’s recent history.