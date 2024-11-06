As Mohamed Salah enters the final year of his contract with Liverpool, speculation over his next career move has reached a fever pitch. With his stellar start to the season—netting nine goals and creating seven assists in just 15 games—the 32-year-old Egyptian forward is clearly still at the peak of his game, making him an attractive target for clubs in Europe and beyond. Thus, he is reportedly exploring new options beyond Anfield, with the Saudi Pro League leading the race for his signature. Although Salah’s destiny may be shaped by the hefty offers from the Middle East and Liverpool’s continued desire to keep their star, he may ultimately be swayed by the attraction of other European powerhouses.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s rival, Al-Hilal is reportedly preparing to bid for Salah in 2025, aiming to bring him aboard in time for the next Club World Cup. According to talkSPORT’s Ben Jacobs, the Saudi Pro League giants have set their sights on a June 1-10 signing window, eyeing Salah not only for the league but also to bolster their Club World Cup lineup. Saudi Arabia’s Football Federation may even approach FIFA to secure an exceptional transfer window ahead of the tournament.

Jacobs further suggests that should the 32-year-old move to the Kingdom, he would command a substantial signing bonus, particularly if he leaves Liverpool as a free agent. Al-Hilal’s intense focus on securing the Egyptian international is indicative of Saudi Arabia’s broader strategy to attract high-profile Muslim players, a move with far-reaching implications in terms of visibility and broadcast rights—especially within Egypt.

Another European giant to keep Salah in Europe?

As the veteran’s contract draws to a close, Spanish outlet Sport indicates Barcelona, who have long admired Salah, could become a serious option for the Premier League star’s next destination. The Blaugrana, still recovering from their own financial struggles, are nonetheless eyeing Salah for a free transfer. The Catalan giants have long been admirers of the Liverpool forward, with previous attempts to sign him thwarted by high fees and salary demands. With the potential for a free transfer, they are once again contemplating bringing Salah to the Camp Nou, where his experience and goal-scoring prowess would add depth to their forward line.

Despite the appeal of signing Salah, the La Liga giants face practical challenges in balancing their budget. Club President Joan Laporta and Sporting Director Deco are mindful of the club’s need to invest in multiple positions, particularly with promising talents like Lamine Yamal already filling Salah’s preferred spot. However, Salah’s availability and current performance make him an enticing prospect for the cash-strapped Spanish giants.

Liverpool’s dilemma: Retain or replace?

Liverpool’s management has consistently expressed a desire to keep Salah, a linchpin of their attack since he joined from Roma in 2017. As Salah continues to deliver impressive performances, Liverpool is under pressure to secure his future, with club officials hoping to extend his contract beyond next summer. Yet, the club has begun exploring replacement options, signaling a cautious approach in case Salah departs.

The Merseyside club’s situation is further complicated by increased interest from other European clubs, including Inter and Paris Saint-Germain. PSG’s coach Luis Enrique reportedly admires Salah’s attacking versatility, adding another contender to the list of potential suitors.