When Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid amid high expectations, fans hoped he’d be the catalyst for a new era of dominance. However, a poor start to the season has led to criticism, with many seeing him as a challenging fit in Carlo Ancelotti’s system. Despite an impressive scoring record over recent years, the Frenchman has managed just eight goals in 15 appearances this season, several of which came from penalties.

One significant issue lies in Mbappe’s role within the team. He prefers the left wing, a position currently held by Vinicius, forcing Ancelotti to deploy him as a center-forward. This adjustment has impacted his effectiveness, and it’s created tension within the squad. Compounding the situation, the 26-year-old’s presence has overshadowed the early promise of Jude Bellingham, who, alongside Vinicius, was visibly frustrated during Madrid’s recent defeat to the Rossoneri. The team’s consecutive losses against Barcelona and Milan have left the reigning champions reeling, with seven goals conceded in the last two matches, placing them in an uncharacteristically low position in the La Liga standings.

After the game, Milan head coach Paulo Fonseca shared insights on his team’s 3-1 victory, shedding light on why he believes it’s easier to compete against elite European teams than some mid-table Serie A sides. With Milan’s win over the Spanish giants and a standout performance from Christian Pulisic, Fonseca’s commentary also underscores the unique challenges that Italy’s tactical approach poses for teams striving to implement a more fluid style of play.

Fonseca’s tactical strategy: Adapting to Madrid’s style

In the great derby of the two most successful clubs in Europe, Fonseca made four key changes to his starting lineup, one of which included adding Yunus Musah. To counter Real Madrid’s aggressive playstyle, Fonseca opted for a five-man defensive line, a tactic that effectively neutralized Madrid’s offensive efforts and allowed Milan to maximize open spaces—a luxury rarely afforded in Serie A games. Goals from Malick Thiaw, Alvaro Morata, and Tijjani Reijnders underscored the success of Fonseca’s tactical approach and showcased the adaptability of his squad.

When asked if this match demonstrated his ideal vision for the Italian giants, Fonseca responded, “I have to be honest: these games are totally different from the ones we have in Serie A. It’s the Milan that I want, but we can’t always be the same team in Serie A”. His comment highlighted the distinct differences between Serie A and Champions League play, as well as the unique demands of Italian football.

Why Serie A challenges Milan more than Champions League rivals

Fonseca’s perspective contrasts with the widespread belief that Champions League matches present the highest level of difficulty. According to the Milan coach, domestic league games in Italy often pose a greater challenge due to the Italian emphasis on man-marking and defensive rigidity. “Only those who are in Italy understand this,” he remarked, describing Serie A teams like Monza and Cagliari, who rely heavily on man-marking to limit creative play.

He noted that this type of tactical setup forces teams like Milan to adapt to restricted spaces and engage in high-stakes physical battles, limiting their ability to implement a fluid, attacking style. Fonseca elaborated on the limitations this presents for teams wanting to play a more expansive style: “In Europe, we can be this type of team, but often in Italy there is no possibility of playing this type of game.” For Fonseca, the Italian league’s tactical complexities make each game a formidable challenge, contrasting with the Champions League’s relatively open, high-paced matches.