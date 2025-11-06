Trending topics:
Real Madrid
Real Madrid reportedly set record price tag on Vinicius Junior amid stalled contract negotiations

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

Vinicius Junior’s recent confrontation with head coach Xabi Alonso has raised concerns within the Real Madrid board, and with contract renewal talks currently stalled, questions continue to grow around his future. Amid the uncertainty, the club has reportedly placed a record price tag on the Brazilian star should he choose to leave.

Negotiations over a new deal began in January, when the Saudi Pro League were interested in signing Vinicius on a blockbuster fee and contract. In the months since, multiple meetings have been held between Real Madrid executives and the player’s representatives, but with no agreement in sight, the club has now set its valuation.

According to Spanish outlet El Chiringuito, Real Madrid will demand a base fee of €150 million for any club looking to sign Vinicius. Considering his current situation with manager Alonso and a contract that runs through the 2027 season, the club reportedly views this as a reasonable figure for a player who would enter the final year of his deal in June 2026.

After winning FIFA The Best award, Vinicius pushed for a major salary increase, an issue that has become the biggest sticking point in negotiations. Cadena SER reported in back in February that the Brazilian requested a net salary of over €25 million, a figure exceeding Kylian Mbappé’s €15 million and Jude Bellingham’s €10 million.

Real Madrid&#039;s Vinicius Jr and Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, and Vinicius Junior.

With Vinicius struggling to rediscover his Ballon d’Or–level form last season, and given the current tension with Alonso, Real Madrid have rejected those demands. Talks have reached a standstill, with the club reportedly concerned about the player’s role and comfort within the squad compared to a year ago. A transfer at that price would make Vinicius the third-most expensive signing in soccer history, trailing only Neymar (€222M) and Kylian Mbappé (€180M).

Gareth Bale slams Real Madrid stars Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe after shocking defeat vs Liverpool

Gareth Bale slams Real Madrid stars Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe after shocking defeat vs Liverpool

Recent reports suggest Paris Saint-Germain would be among Vinicius’ preferred destinations should he choose to leave. With Saudi interest cooling, El Chiringuito also claims that “several Premier League teams” are monitoring the situation. A move at the reported fee would make Vinicius the most expensive outgoing transfer in Real Madrid history, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo’s €117 million move to Juventus.

Vinicius’ role at Real Madrid

Vinicius’ most notable moment of the 2025–26 season so far came not from a standout performance, but from his frustrated reaction after being substituted during El Clásico, when he headed straight to the locker room. The incident prompted a public apology to Real Madrid fans, though his relationship with Alonso still appears strained.

Across 15 matches this season, Vinicius has recorded five goals and four assists. However, he has logged just 1,049 minutes, an average of under 70 minutes per game, and has completed the full 90 minutes only four times. The numbers underline his reduced role in Alonso’s system as uncertainty around his future continues to grow.

