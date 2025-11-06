From Neymar to Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele: PSG risks igniting new tensions with Barcelona amid possible double swoop for Lamine Yamal and another star

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona — two clubs bound by history, rivalry, and high-profile transfers. From Neymar’s record-breaking $256 million move to the free transfer of Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele‘s bitter switch, the relationship between the French and Spanish giants has long been defined by tension and ambition. Yet despite that complicated past, PSG is reportedly preparing to knock on Barcelona’s door once again.

This time, the Parisian club’s attention has turned toward Lamine Yamal, the teenage prodigy who has taken Europe by storm — and another player from the Catalan ranks whose name has been whispered across boardrooms in Paris. According to French investigative journalist Romain Molina, Qatar, which controls PSG through Qatar Sports Investments, has made Yamal its “new obsession.”

“In Doha we said: ‘We want him,’” Molina revealed, adding that “Qatari decision-makers is ready to do anything to have him one day.” The report underlines how Yamal, just 18 years old, has already become a global sensation and a symbol of Barcelona’s future.

The winger’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. Since debuting at 15, he has been valued at over $400 million by the CIES Football Observatory — making him not just the most expensive teenager in soccer, but the most valuable player in the world, ahead of Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Jude Bellingham. Still, amid the obsession with Yamal, PSG’s plans go deeper — and their next target might surprise many.

PSG’s quiet pursuit of Barcelona’s defensive gem

Behind the scenes, PSG is reportedly plotting a second move — one that could see them reunite Luis Enrique with a player he knows well from his time managing Spain. That player is Eric Garcia, the 24-year-old defender who has quietly become one of Hansi Flick’s most consistent performers at Barcelona.

According to L’Equipe, PSG is “working behind the scenes” to sign Garcia, who can play both at centre-back and right-back. His contract runs until 2026, but with renewal talks stalling, the French club sees a potential opening. Paris could either wait to sign him on a free transfer or negotiate a low-cost winter deal in January if Barcelona remaisn open to discussion.

Eric Garcia of FC Barcelona warms up

Garcia has already made 15 appearances this season, the most of any outfield player in Flick’s squad. His maturity, technical precision, and versatility have made him an invaluable asset. What’s more, the player’s connection with the Parisians’ coach is key. The Spaniard earned 19 national team caps under Luis Enrique, who continues to admire his intelligence and tactical understanding. According to L’Equipe, Enrique views him as “the ideal defender for PSG’s game model.”

Repeat of history?

PSG’s interest in Garcia also stems from necessity. Achraf Hakimi’s recent injury has left a gap in defense, and the Parisian backline has struggled with depth and rotation. Garcia’s ability to operate centrally or on the right offers Enrique a flexible option as PSG chase another Champions League crown.

Barcelona, however, is not willing to sell easily. Mundo Deportivo reports that the Catalan club remains confident of extending Garcia’s deal, with sporting director Deco holding multiple meetings with the defender’s representatives. Flick, too, is pushing for renewal, describing Garcia as “an example of professionalism for younger players.”

Neymar and Lionel Messi playing for Barcelona in 2014.

But the French side has made a career out of testing Barcelona’s resolve. Whether it was Neymar in 2017, Messi in 2021, or Ousmane Dembele in 2023, Paris has repeatedly lured Camp Nou’s brightest stars — often in moments when Barca could least afford to lose them.