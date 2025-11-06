Antony issues clear message to coach Ancelotti after Brazil omission despite top form at Real Betis

Antony has been one of Real Betis’ standout performers in the 2025–26 season, emerging as the club’s top scorer. But after being left out of Brazil’s squad for the November international break, the winger delivered a clear message to head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Since completing his permanent move from Manchester United in the 2025 summer transfer window, Antony has helped Betis enjoy a strong run, with the team losing only one of the 10 matches he has played. In the Europa League win over Olympique Lyon on Thursday, he continued his excellent form by chipping home in the 35th minute to make it 2–0.

Speaking to Movistar+ after the match, Antony was asked about his recent run of three goals in two games: “I feel very happy. I’m a player who works very hard. Pellegrini always talks to me about that — he knows how much I work every day. I’m happy to score and that the team won, which is the most important thing.”

The winger was then asked about Ancelotti’s decision to leave him out of the Brazil squad for the November games. “As for Ancelotti and the national team, I’m doing my job. He has great players on the wings, and I respect all of them, and I’m going to keep working. Of course it’s a dream to wear the national team shirt — I’ll keep working,” Antony added.

Antony of Real Betis scores his team’s second goal against O. Lyonnais.

Antony was included in Ancelotti’s first Brazil squad in June for the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay, though he remained an unused substitute. Since then, despite his strong form this season (six goals and two assists in 10 matches) he has been left out of three consecutive squad lists. Still, his performances continue to strengthen his case for a place in Brazil’s 2026 World Cup plans.

Ancelotti continues to rotate Brazil’s attacking options

With Neymar sidelined due to injury, Ancelotti has continued experimenting with different attacking combinations. The only consistent players picked by the coach so far have been Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, Estevão, Matheus Cunha, and Richarlison. For the November window, the Italian manager opted to leave Gabriel Martinelli and Antony out, opening the door for other players.

As Brazil prepare to face Senegal on the 15th and Tunisia on the 18th, Zenit Saint Petersburg’s Luiz Henrique and Palmeiras star Vitor Roque headline the new additions. Luiz Henrique has established himself as one of the top forwards in Russia, while former FC Barcelona Roque has led Palmeiras to the Copa Libertadores final as their standout performer.

“I want to use these matches to evaluate new players like Fabinho, Luciano Juba, and Vitor Roque, who is having a great season. We have seven players from the Brasileirão, which shows the strong level of the league. With these friendlies, we’ll look to establish a more stable core for the national team,” Ancelotti said during the squad announcement.

