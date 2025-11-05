Gareth Bale slams Real Madrid stars Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe after shocking defeat vs Liverpool

After stringing together an impressive series of consecutive victories, Real Madrid faced Liverpool as the clear favorites to win. However, they unexpectedly suffered a defeat, with disappointing performances in both defense and offense. In response, legend Gareth Bale did not hesitate to provide a harsh analysis of the match, pointing the finger at Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. for their lack of contributions on the field.

“We didn’t see Mbappe and Vinicius in the final third work a bit of magic and bring Madrid back into the game. It was a bit disappointing that in that final third there wasn’t really that kind of quality that you expect from Real Madrid players… I think they overcomplicate things. Sometimes they just need to try and test the defender. They are clearly faster than anyone else on the pitch,” Gareth Bale said, via CBS Golazo.

Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappe faced a formidable challenge from Liverpool’s defense, which effectively neutralized their threat. The Brazilian star departed the pitch without registering a single shot on goal, while the French star managed three shots, with only one on target. Despite their reputations as players who can create crucial scoring chances, neither was able to leverage their speed, losing one of their key elements to surprise the rivals.

Criticism of Gareth Bale may seem harsh, yet the reality remains that Real Madrid lack a player like Cristiano Ronaldo or Joselu, capable of serving as a dominant striker in the box who can win aerial duels. With the versatile talents of Mbappe and Vinicius, coach Xabi Alonso appears to lack specialists in key areas. This leaves the offense with numerous options but no player adept at breaking down defenses, particularly against teams that deploy a strong, deep-lying back line.

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid look in the warm up.

Alonso’s admission after Real Madrid’s defeat vs Liverpool

Not only did Gareth Bale criticize Real Madrid’s offensive inefficiency, but Xabi Alonso also echoed his sentiments. Confronted by Liverpool’s formidable defense, which effectively neutralized Vinicius and Mbappe, the team struggled to generate opportunities from the midfield. Despite efforts from Rodrygo and Trent Alexander-Arnold to shift the momentum, the team’s options remained limited, prompting the coach to make a clear admission.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Jude Bellingham breaks all-time Champions League record once held by Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas

“It was difficult for us to get into the final third. They were dropping deep, and in the box, it was hard to create danger, but it was a game that required hard work, gradually gaining ground, and then it came down to the details. In the end, it went their way… We couldn’t break through their last line of defense to create clear chances in the box… Today we were lacking a little bit overall, and some details went against them,” Xabi Alonso said at the latest press conference.

Bale’s legacy at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale may not be among the most beloved figures in Real Madrid’s storied history, yet the Welshman undeniably transformed the club during his tenure. Over 258 matches, he tallied 106 goals and provided 68 assists. His influence extended beyond these impressive stats, crafting a dominant offensive unit alongside Cristiano Ronaldo that secured five Champions League titles in one of the club’s most successful eras.

Bale dazzled with his blistering speed and consistently rose to the occasion during pivotal matches, such as the Champions League final against Liverpool, where he delivered an unforgettable bicycle kick goal. Moreover, the forward line featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and the Welsh showcased versatility and leadership. Their ability to excel in aerial duels and other facets of the attack made them a formidable force in every phase of the game.

Advertisement