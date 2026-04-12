How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Chelsea vs Manchester City on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Chelsea vs Manchester City WHAT English Premier League WHEN 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT • Sunday, April 12, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, USA Network, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

The stakes couldn’t be higher in the Premier League this weekend, with Chelsea chasing a crucial three points to stay within reach of Liverpool in the race for a Champions League berth, sitting just one point behind on 48.

Meanwhile, Manchester City look to keep the pressure on league leaders Arsenal, who hold a nine-point advantage as City sit on 61 with a game in hand. With both sides locked in high-stakes battles, this is a can’t-miss showdown that could shift the title race and the fight for Europe, so be sure to tune in.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Chelsea vs Manchester City and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

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DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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