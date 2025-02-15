Trending topics:
Real Madrid plans for life without Vinicius: Milan star and Premier League target top the list to join Kylian Mbappe

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Real Madrid s Kylian Mbappe (l) and Vinicius Junior celebrate goal during La Liga match. November 9, 2024.
© IMAGO / AlterphotosReal Madrid s Kylian Mbappe (l) and Vinicius Junior celebrate goal during La Liga match. November 9, 2024.

Real Madrid is already planning for life after Vinicius, as uncertainty looms over the Brazilian’s future at the club. With reports suggesting that an ‘unrejectable’ offer from Saudi Arabia could tempt both the player and the club, the Madrid board is evaluating potential replacements.

According to Fichajestwo key names have emerged as top targets to reinforce the squad and don the Whites kit next season alongside Kylian Mbappe. One is a star from Serie A, while the other has long been linked with a move to the Premier League. While Vinicius remains committed to the club for now, Madrid wants to be prepared for any scenario.

The first signs of concern arose after Vinicius himself hinted at the possibility of leaving if a substantial financial offer came his way. These remarks have unsettled Real Madrid’s board, who are now weighing their options. While their priority is to renew his contract, club president Florentino Perez and his team are aware that meeting Vinicius’ financial demands—rumored to be $26 million per season—could destabilize the club’s wage structure.

At the same time, Saudi Arabian clubs are preparing a massive bid, with reports suggesting that a $315 million offer could arrive this summer. If that happens, Madrid may find it difficult to say no, especially considering how that money could be reinvested into the squad.

Vinicius Junior

Two high-profile stars on radar

Milan ace: natural successor?

The first player on Madrid’s radar is none other than Rafael Leao, the Milan winger who has become one of the most exciting attackers in European soccer. Known for his pace, dribbling, and flair in one-on-one situations, the Portuguese star has, at times, drawn comparisons to Vinicius himself. At 25 years old, he is approaching his peak years and has already shown he can perform on the biggest stages, including the Champions League and Serie A title-winning campaign with Milan.

leao nose band feyenoord

Leao would not come cheap, however. The Rossoneri reportedly value him at $105 million, though that figure is well within Madrid’s reach if they receive a record-breaking fee for Vinicius. Interestingly, Barcelona is also closely monitoring the forward’s situation, potentially setting up another El Clasico transfer battle.

In January, Al-Nassr reportedly made a lucrative offer for Leao, but both the club he rejected the move, emphasizing his attachment to Milan. However, La Gazzetta dello Sport suggests that if an elite club like Real Madrid or Barcelona comes calling, the situation could change.

Premier League target offers tactical alternative

The second name on Madrid’s shortlist is a different type of player altogether: Viktor Gyokeres, the Sporting Lisbon striker who has been one of Europe’s most prolific forwards this season. Unlike Leao, Gyokeres is a center-forward, meaning his arrival would likely shift Kylian Mbappe to the left wing, allowing Madrid to deploy a different tactical approach.

gyokeres sporting

The Swedish international has been in red-hot form, attracting attention from several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal. However, reports indicate that the 26-year-old striker is prioritizing a move to a Champions League club, putting Madrid in a strong position.

Sporting Lisbon will not sell him easily, though. His release clause is set between $105 million and $126 million, and Sporting has already rejected offers for their star forward.

