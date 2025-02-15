Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo stirs transfer talk: Manchester Airport arrival sends Manchester United fans into overdrive

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo CR7 jet
© Getty Images & XCristiano Ronaldo CR7 jet

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again set the soccer world alight after his private jet was spotted landing at Manchester Airport, sending Manchester United fans into a frenzy. The sighting of the Al-Nassr star’s luxurious jet, complete with his ‘CR7’ logo and signature goal celebration silhouette, has reignited speculation about a potential return to Old Trafford.

But with Ronaldo still under contract at Al-Nassr and actively competing in Saudi Arabia, is this just a routine visit—or does it hint at something more?

Manchester Airport’s official X (formerly Twitter) account posted an image of the jet touching down, accompanied by eye and heart-eye emojis, leaving fans scrambling for answers. It remains unclear whether the 40-year-old himself was onboard, but the mere presence of his aircraft was enough to send supporters of his former club into overdrive.

Ronaldo was last seen in action for Al-Nassr on Thursday, playing a crucial role in their 3-2 victory over Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League. He started the match and was substituted in the second half, seemingly preparing for his club’s upcoming fixtures. What’s more, the veteran is not expected to feature on Monday when Al-Nassr travels to Iran to face Persepolis in the AFC Champions League.

United fans hoping for one last dance

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his presence, Manchester United fans wasted no time fueling speculation. Many took to social media, calling for a fairytale return to Old Trafford. One fan excitedly posted: “I hope he is coming to buy Man United.” Another added: “He is coming for one last dance.”

Some supporters even speculated about Ronaldo taking over the club financially, with one writing: “Hopefully, he’s coming to buy the club—he’s got more cash than Sir Jim [Ratcliffe] and the Glazers!”

Ronaldo’s connection with Manchester United runs deep. His first spell at Old Trafford (2003-2009) saw him rise to superstardom, winning his first Ballon d’Or in 2008 and helping United to multiple Premier League titles and a Champions League triumph.

His return in 2021 was met with enormous excitement, but it ended in controversy. A falling-out with manager Erik ten Hag saw him frozen out of the squad, and an explosive interview with Piers Morgan criticizing the club’s management led to his contract termination.

Business or possible ownership role?

While a playing return seems unlikely, another theory has emerged—could Ronaldo be considering a stake in Manchester United? During the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, Ronaldo openly criticized the Red Devils’ management and hinted at how he would do things differently.

ronaldo manchester united ten hag
“If I were the owner of the club, I would make things clear and adjust things that are bad there,” he said. The Portuguese also suggested the problems go beyond coaching changes. “If you have a sick fish and take it out to fix it, but then put it back in the same water, it will get sick again. The problem at Manchester United is the same. It’s much more than just the coach.”

A more realistic reason for Ronaldo’s jet being in Manchester could be related to his expanding business empire. Ronaldo’s ‘CR7′ brand has an ongoing hotel project in Manchester, and it wouldn’t be surprising if his team had business dealings in the city.

