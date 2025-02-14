Vinicius gets ‘unrejectable’ Saudi bid after latest meeting: What is Real Madrid’s stance and what does future hold?

The future of Vinicius at Real Madrid has become a major talking point in recent weeks, as the Brazilian superstar finds himself at the center of an intense transfer battle. Saudi Arabia has reportedly presented him with an unprecedented contract offer worth a total of €1 billion ($1bn), and while Vinicius has publicly declared his love for Los Blancos, tensions are rising behind the scenes.

Madrid officials, including president Florentino Perez, are increasingly frustrated with Vinicius’ actions and negotiations with Saudi representatives, raising doubts about whether the 24-year-old will remain at the club long-term. A high-stakes showdown appears inevitable, with contract demands, financial ambitions, and Real Madrid’s strict salary structure all coming into play.

Reports indicate that Saudi Arabian clubs have been in contact with Vinicius’ representatives since 2023, and negotiations have only intensified in recent weeks. The latest meeting reportedly took place in Prague, where Saudi officials put forward an offer that many consider impossible to snub.

The five-year contract would see Vinicius earn €200 million ($210m) per season, making him one of the highest-paid athletes in history. However, the deal isn’t just about money—Saudi Arabia also wants the Brazilian to be an ambassador for the 2034 World Cup, which was awarded to the Gulf nation late last year.

According to Radio Marca, members of Vinicius’ entourage recently traveled to the Middle East and returned convinced that this is an unparalleled opportunity. “The offer on the table is unprecedented and unrejectable,” sources close to the player reportedly said.

Mixed signals: Vinicius speaks, Madrid reacts

Despite the speculation, Vinicius reassured fans after Real Madrid’s Champions League win over Manchester City that he intends to stay at the club. “I want to stay here for a long time and make history,” he said. However, he also made a telling remark: “I have to speak with the president.”

This statement, while seemingly innocent, has not been well received by Real Madrid’s top officials. Sport says that club executives believe that the Brazilian is deliberately shifting the pressure onto them, forcing the club to offer him a contract that matches his ambitions.

At the same time, Vinicius has yet to formally respond to Madrid’s contract renewal discussions. Cadena COPE adds that Madrid recently reached out to his representatives to clarify his financial demands, but has so far received no answer.

What does Real Madrid’s frustration mean for Vinicius’ future?

Madrid recently offered Vinicius a renewal package that would make him one of the highest-paid players at the club, alongside Kylian Mbappe. However, the Brazilian reportedly rejected it, insisting that he should be the club’s highest earner—a demand that Perez is unwilling to meet.

Los Blancos president is wary of repeating Barcelona’s mistakes with Lionel Messi, where one player’s massive contract caused an imbalance in the squad’s finances. Under no circumstances will Madrid allow Vinicius to earn significantly more than Mbappe, regardless of his importance to the team.

Although the Spaniards remain calm for now, insiders suggest that the possibility of Vinicius leaving is becoming increasingly real. His current contract runs until 2027, and he has a €1 billion ($1bn) release clause, making it almost impossible for any club to sign him without Madrid’s approval.

However, if tensions escalate and the 24-year-old formally requests an exit, Real Madrid could be forced to reconsider, Relevo suggests. The club’s stance has always been that they will not sell the player unless he explicitly asks to leave. With Saudi Arabia offering a €300 million ($315m) transfer fee, Madrid might have a difficult decision to make.

