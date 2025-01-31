The Saudi Pro League continues its ambitious recruitment strategy, and this time, Al-Nassr has reportedly set its sights on a major target. According to reports from Italy, the club is keen on forming a Portuguese attacking duo by bringing Rafael Leao to Riyadh, where he would join his national team captain, Cristiano Ronaldo. With the Saudi transfer window still open, speculation has been growing over whether a move for the Milan winger could materialize.

However, while the Saudi giants are ready to invest heavily, Milan’s response has been swift and firm. The Rossoneri’s position on one of their most promising players is crystal clear: he is not for sale—at least not in the final days of the January transfer window.

Milan’s clear stance on Leao’s future

According to Sky Italia, Al-Nassr approached Milan to gauge their willingness to negotiate for the 25-year-old winger, making it known that they would be prepared to invest between €70 million and €85 million to secure his services. However, the Rossoneri immediately rejected the approach, considering any deal involving their star winger as “unfeasible” at this stage of the season.

“Al-Nassr had indirectly approached AC Milan in the last days for Rafael Leao. Al-Nassr are looking for a left-winger and have a budget in the region of €70m – €90m. AC Milan turned down the approach: in January, Leao stays”, wrote Luca Bendoni of Sky Italia on X.

Milan’s firm stance highlights their commitment to keeping Leao at the club, at least until the summer. With their ambitions in both Serie A and European competitions, they are not willing to weaken their squad by selling one of their most explosive attacking players.

Leao’s complex situation at Milan

Leao’s future at Milan has been a topic of intense debate over the past months. At times, questions have surfaced regarding his long-term role at the club, especially with his form fluctuating and his relationship with his former coach, Paulo Fonseca, being less than ideal.

During Fonseca’s tenure, Leao was benched on multiple occasions, fueling speculation that he might seek an exit. Some reports even suggested that he asked his agents to explore a move away from Milan. The winger’s inconsistencies in finishing and decision-making have also been a point of discussion, as he has yet to fully establish himself among the global elite despite his undeniable talent.

However, the appointment of Sergio Conceicao appears to have brought a fresh start for the 25-year-old ace. The Portuguese coach has instilled a renewed sense of confidence in the winger, who played a decisive role in Milan’s Italian Super Cup triumph, providing two assists in their 3-2 comeback victory.

The talented forward himself acknowledged the impact of his new manager, saying: “What the coach has done in a few days is incredible. I felt energy, I needed that. There is a change that can be seen on and off the pitch, there is a mentality that makes us win. He has brought that to us.”